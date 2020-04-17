LA Times Parent Company Shutters 3 Newspapers in Burbank, Glendale and La Canada Valley

The California Times — the parent company of the Los Angeles Times — closed three local newspapers this week, laying off 14 people in the process.

The Times reported Thursday that the Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun are all folding. Of the 14 laid-off staffers, 10 were part of the Los Angeles Times Guild. All 14 are receiving severance.

On Twitter, reporter Andy Nguyen spoke out: “It’s been a great three years being able to cover Glendale and Burbank alongside some wonderful people but I’m sad to say a decision was made to shut down the Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun and layoff the entire staff. Thanks for reading.”

This move comes three days after the L.A. Times furloughed 40 staffers and issued pay cuts for some nonunion managers who remain. Tuesday, the paper’s top publishing executive warned of “unprecedented” declines in revenue, particularly from advertising, as the coronavirus pandemic dramatically alters the American way of life.

The paper’s union confirmed some of the details of the unpaid furloughs for members of the business staff, which will last up to 16 weeks and include the suspension of 401k contributions. “While they are not in our union, they are our co-workers and friends, and it is through no fault of their own that extraordinary circumstances have interrupted the essential work they do,” the L.A. Times Guild said in a statement.