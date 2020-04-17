LA Times Parent Company Shutters 3 Newspapers in Burbank, Glendale and La Canada Valley

The Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun are folding

| April 17, 2020 @ 6:56 AM
Los Angeles Times building

David McNew/Getty Images

The California Times — the parent company of the Los Angeles Times — closed three local newspapers this week, laying off 14 people in the process.

The Times reported Thursday that the Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun are all folding. Of the 14 laid-off staffers, 10 were part of the Los Angeles Times Guild. All 14 are receiving severance.

On Twitter, reporter Andy Nguyen spoke out: “It’s been a great three years being able to cover Glendale and Burbank alongside some wonderful people but I’m sad to say a decision was made to shut down the Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun and layoff the entire staff. Thanks for reading.”

Also Read: LA Times Furloughs 40 Employees, Cuts Pay of Others as Ad Revenue 'Nearly Eliminated'

This move comes three days after the L.A. Times furloughed 40 staffers and issued pay cuts for some nonunion managers who remain. Tuesday, the paper’s top publishing executive warned of “unprecedented” declines in revenue, particularly from advertising, as the coronavirus pandemic dramatically alters the American way of life.

The paper’s union confirmed some of the details of the unpaid furloughs for members of the business staff, which will last up to 16 weeks and include the suspension of 401k contributions. “While they are not in our union, they are our co-workers and friends, and it is through no fault of their own that extraordinary circumstances have interrupted the essential work they do,” the L.A. Times Guild said in a statement.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
1 of 49

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE