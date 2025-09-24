Butch Hartman Studios Partners With Capitol Christian Music Group to Release Songs From ‘The Garden Cartoon’ Series | Exclusive

Butch Hartman Studios, a new studio formed by “The Fairly OddParents” creator Butch Hartman, has teamed with Capitol Christian Music Group to release songs from the studio’s new “The Garden Cartoon” series.

The first project from the new studio, “The Garden Cartoon” series, announced earlier this year, was created by Hartman and executive produced by his wife Julieann through their Garden Productions. The first season is available on Angel Studios’ platform and a variety of streaming platforms via N Circle Entertainment. Production on Season 2 is underway and will be distributed by BMG-Global and other global distributors.

Hartman wrote all the songs for the new series. He had previously written or co-written all of the songs in his various animated series – in addition to “The Fairly OddParents,” he created “Danny Phantom,” “T.U.F.F. Puppy” and “Bunsen is a Beast” – and, according to the official release, is “ a continuation of his belief that songs are a crucial element of a successful kids’ property.”

An inaugural member of Animation Magazine’s Hall of Fame, Hartman is a multiple Emmy and Annie Award-nominated and BMI Award-winning animator, writer, director, producer, illustrator and voice actor, who has “launched his own independent animation studio earlier this year to produce uplifting, original mainstream and faith-based programming for kids and families.”

“There’s a reason why the adage ‘music is the universal language’ is true,” Butch said in a statement. “Kids naturally respond to song and it’s as important an element of our shows as the written word, the animation, the voice actors or the message. Throughout my career I have written or co-written most of the songs for all my shows – ‘The Fairly OddParents,’ ‘Danny Phantom,’ ‘T.U.F.F. Puppy,’ ‘Bunsen is a Beast’ and others. It’s a natural part of the storytelling process for me. To bring that music to an even larger audience alongside our partners at Capitol Christian Music Group is a dream business partnership and I couldn’t be happier.”

“Butch Hartman’s impact on kids’ entertainment is undeniable, having created beloved shows that have inspired generations” Emily Dashiell, senior vice president of commercial partnerships at Capitol Christian Music Group said in a statement. “’The Garden Cartoon’ brings that same passion to scripture-based stories and original music that instill faith in young hearts worldwide. We are truly honored to partner with Butch Hartman Studios as their music distributor to help reach families everywhere.”