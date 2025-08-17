‘Butterfly’ Release Schedule: Are More Episodes on the Way?

Been looking for a new spy series? If you have, odds are you found “Butterfly.” And you might be wondering if and when you can get more of it.

Now streaming on Prime Video, the series thrusts Daniel Dae Kim (who also executive produces) into the world of global espionage. He plays David Jung, “an enigmatic, highly unpredictable” former US intelligence operative living in South Korea.

When a decision from his past comes back to haunt him, “he finds himself pursued by Rebecca (Reina Hardesty), a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization she works for.”

Here’s when you can watch the series.

“Butterfly” hit Prime Video on Wednesday, August 13.

How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes in the first season of “Butterfly.”

When do new episodes come out?

Prime Video followed the binge release model for “Butterfly,” so all episodes are available now.

As of publishing, a second season has not been announced, but we’ll let you know if that changes

Watch the trailer