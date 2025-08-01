August has begun, and subscribers of Amazon’s Prime Video can look forward to a whole new slate of movies and shows coming to the streaming service this month.

On August 6, the new heist comedy “The Pickup,” which stars Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer, premieres on the streamer. Some of the month’s other noteworthy film and TV premieres include the Tom Brady-led docuseries “Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues,” the six-episode spy thriller “Butterfly,” the four-part series finale of “Upload” and the Madelyn Cline-led romantic drama “The Map That Leads to You,” which is set to make its debut on August 20.

In addition to those new Prime Video originals, a batch of classic films and TV shows have arrived on the platform in August, including all seven seasons of “30 Rock,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” 2024’s “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” and all three seasons of NBC’s “Hannibal.”

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Prime Video in August 2025.

August 1

“30 Rock” Seasons 1–7

“A Guy Thing” (2003)

“Big Fat Liar” (2002)

“Blow Out” (1981)

“Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues” (2025)

“Cape Fear” (1991)

“Conan the Barbarian” (1982)

“Conan the Destroyer” (1984)

“Death Becomes Her” (1992)

“Death Race” (2008)

“Death Race (Unrated)” (2008)

“Duck, You Sucker! A Fistful of Dynamite” (1972)

“Hazlo como hombre” (2017)

“Hercules” (2014)

“Howard the Duck” (1986)

“King Solomon’s Mines” (1985)

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover” (2022)

“Lone Survivor” (2013)

“Love Actually” (2003)

“Maid in Manhattan” (2002)

“Mermaids” (1990)

“Miami Vice” (2006)

“Mr. Mom” (1983)

“Navy SEALS” (1990)

“Only the Brave” (2017)

“Out of Time” (2003)

“Over the Top” (1987)

“Overboard” (2018)

“Pulp Fiction” (1994)

“Raging Bull” (1980)

“Ranchlands” Season 1

“Red Dragon” (2002)

“Sixteen Candles” (1984)

“Sleepover” (2004)

“Something New” (2006)

“Stigmata” (1999)

“The Alamo” (2004)

“The Battle of Britain” (1969)

“The Return of the Living Dead” (1985)

“The Strangers” (2008)

“Transformers” (2007)

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (2011)

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009)

“Uptown Girls” (2003)

“Walking Tall” (2004)

“Walking Tall: The Payback” (2007)

“Wrath of Man” (2021)

“Yours, Mine & Ours” (1968)

August 2

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (2024)

August 6

“My Dead Boyfriend” (2016)

“The Pickup” (2025)

August 7

“Taurasi” (2025)

August 11

“Father Stu” (2022)

August 13

“Butterfly” Season 1

“Run the Tide” (2016)

“Sausage Party: Foodtopia” Season 2

August 15

“Betty la Fea: La Historia Continúa” Season 2

“The Siege at Thorn High” (2025)

August 16

“Creed” (2015)

August 18

“Homefront” (2013)

August 20

“Pocket Listing” (2016)

“The Map That Leads to You” (2025)

August 21

“Thursday Night Football” (2025)

August 22

“The Intern” (2015)

“Wolf Man” (2025)

August 29

“Last Breath” (2025)

August 30

“Hannibal” Seasons 1–3