7 Best New Movies on Prime Video in July 2025

Summer has officially set in, and there’s some hot new flicks to watch while you’re beating the heat in the house.

From crimefighting cyborgs that seek revenge to that magical Cynthia Erivo-Ariana Grande collaboration that still has us dancing through life, there’s a lot in store on Prime Video. Plus, Idris Elba and John Cena have dropped their comedic action-thriller “Heads of State.”

Here’s our curated list of the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video we think you should be watching next.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in “Wicked.” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

“Wicked” (2024)

Of course, “Wicked” is on the list. We’re still not over Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s beautiful collaboration. Erivo plays outcast Elphaba, a green-skinned young woman with immense power. While attending school, she befriends Glinda, a fellow witch, who desires the spotlight at her institution. Together, they form an unlikely bond and team up to take on the dark and insidious plots against specific beings in the Land of Oz.

“Heads of State” (Prime Video)

“Heads of State” (2025)

Joining Prime Video’s slate as one of its newest original films is “Heads of State” starring Idris Elba and John Cena. The two play rivals, President Will Derringer (Cena) and British Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Elba), a pair of politicians who are forced to work together to escape their common foes after Air Force One is shot down over enemy territory.

“Meet the Parents” (Credit: Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Pictures, United International Pictures)

“Meet the Parents” (2000)

There’s nothing more nerve-racking than meeting your partner’s parents for the first time. In a comedic portrayal of the milestone moment in relationships, Ben Stiller plays Greg Focker, whose weekend visit is corrupted by a series of unfortunate mishaps and embarrassing fumbles that put a damper on his attempt to propose.

“Saving Private Ryan” (Paramount Pictures, DreamWorks Pictures)

“Saving Private Ryan” (1998)

Tom Hanks stars as Captain John Miller in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning war drama “Saving Private Ryan.” In an effort to save Private James Ryan, whose three brothers were killed in combat, John brings a cohort of his squad beyond enemy lines to rescue him. While doing so, each soldier goes on their own mission, one that helps them realize their personal strengths.

“Game Night” (Warner Bros.)

“Game Night”

There are only so many actors who can successfully pull off dramatic roles and comedic ones, and two of them just so happen to the stars in the comedy-adventure “Game Night.”Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star as Max and Annie, a married couple who join a murder mystery party that features fake crooks and cops and seemingly real kidnapping of Max’s brother Brooks. As the game goes on, the couple start to realize it’s not a game at all, and nothing is at all what it seems to be.

“Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

“Hidden Figures”

Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae portray the real life stories of NASA mathematicians Katherine Goble Johnson (Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Monae), three Black American women who played a key role in the success of early space missions, including crafting calculations for the Apollo 11 moon landing, all while battling racism and sexism at their place of work.

“RoboCop” (Getty Images)

“Robocop” (1987)

In Paul Verhoeven’s, an evil corporation called Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the government to turn the police force into a private business. And in doing so, the organization attempts to try out its crimefighting cyborgs, but they’ll need a human host to successfully launch it. That’s when they lure street cop Alex Murphy into a armed confrontation with a crime lord to take over his body and use him as a guinea pig. However, the RoboCop eventually catches on to their dastardly plans on turns on its creators.