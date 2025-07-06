7 Best New Comedies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

There are a whole lot of new titles hitting Netflix this month, from documentaries, to TV series, to films both new and old. It can be pretty overwhelming.

If you’re here, that likely means you want an easier, more curated selection — specifically something that will make you laugh. We’ve got you covered. Netflix’s July slate isn’t as comedy-heavy as perhaps it usually is, but there are still some gems.

Below, you can find seven of the best comedies new to Netflix in July.

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans stars as two FBI agents who go undercover in “White Chicks.” (Columbia)

White Chicks

A Wayans Brothers classic, “White Chicks” is now available to stream on Netflix. Centering on two Black cops who go undercover as white socialites, the movie boasts a cast including Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Terry Crews, Busy Phillips and more. Plus, it’s probably been too long since you’ve had Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” stuck in your head.

“Horrible Bosses” (New Line Cinema)

Horrible Bosses

“Friends” star Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that, of all her characters she’d like to revisit, the insane Dr. Julia Harris from “Horrible Bosses” tops her list. So, it might just be time to revisit the movie itself. The story centers on a group of friends who conspire to murder their abusive bosses, and the cast is pretty stacked.

Adam Sandler in “Happy Gilmore 2” (Netflix)

Happy Gilmore 2

It’s been years in the making, and on July 25, Adam Sandler returns as everyone’s favorite unhinged golfer in “Happy Gilmore 2.” The sequel sees Happy come out of retirement to pay for his daughter’s ballet school, and brings back a slew of characters from the original film as well.

Michelle Trachtenberg, Zac Efron, Leslie Mann and Matthew Perry arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. “17 Again” held at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on April 14, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

17 Again

One of Zac Efron’s best early roles, “17 Again” sees him play a younger version of Matthew Perry, transformed back into his teenage self after wishing he could do life over and make different choices. Not only is the movie funny, but it’s also heartfelt, and though Perry’s time in it is brief, it’s a nice way to revisit him. The movie also stars the late Michelle Trachtenberg, and she shines alongside Efron.

“Mamma Mia”

Mamma Mia!

Is “Mamma Mia!” really a comedy? Yes. That’s actually the beauty of “Mamma Mia!” is that it fits multiple genres at once. You get the comedy of a hoard of men dancing across a dock in scuba gear, Stellan Skarsgård unintentionally flashing his behind to Julie Walters, and Pierce Brosnan singing. But you also get the wonderfully emotional story of mother and daughter, played by Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried.

All of it is set to ABBA music. What more could you want? “Mamma Mia” hits Netflix on July 16.

Madea’s Destination Wedding (Netflix)

Madea’s Destination Wedding

Tyler Perry’s Madea is an old reliable when it comes to needing a comedy to watch, and on July 11, you can stream the latest entry in the franchise, “Madea’s Destination Wedding.” The title is pretty self-explanatory: Madea’s hijinks are being taken international. Specifically, to the Bahamas for the wedding of her grand-niece.

“The Sweetest Thing” (Photo credit: Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Sweetest Thing

If you enjoy comedies where the cast is very clearly having a good time, “The Sweetest Thing” may be for you. Cameron Diaz and Christina Applegate star alongside Selma Blair, and are clearly loving it. The movie itself centers on Christina (Diaz) and Courtney (Applegate) who set out on a road trip to find a man Christina unexpectedly falls for at a club. Naturally, things quickly derail, and it makes for some laughs along the way.