Everything New on Netflix in July 2025

July is shaping up to be a packed month this year for Netflix subscribers.

The streaming service is adding a wide array of both Netflix originals and older acquisitions to its platform this month. Among the streamer’s more high-profile July additions are two noteworthy sequels, Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore 2” and the Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman-starring “The Old Guard 2.”

“Girls” creator Lena Dunham’s newest series, the Meg Stalter-led “Too Much,” is also set to premiere on the platform in early July. Meanwhile, beloved blockbusters like “Mad Max: Fury Road” and the first five “Mission: Impossible” movies are set to arrive on the service throughout the coming month as well.

Below, you can find the full list of what’s new on Netflix in July 2025.

July 1

“Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers” (Netflix)

“Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel” (2025)

“17 Again” (2009)

“Annie” (1982)

“Blow” (2001)

“Born on the Fourth of July” (1989)

“Captain Phillips” (2013)

“The Deer Hunter” (1978)

“Friday Night Lights” (2004)

“Here Comes the Boom” (2012)

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” (2017)

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (2021)

“Horrible Bosses” (2011)

“The Karate Kid” (1984)

“The Karate Kid” (2010)

“The Karate Kid Part II” (1986)

“The Karate Kid Part III” (1989)

“Mission: Impossible” (1996)

“Mission: Impossible II” (2000)

“Mission: Impossible III” (2006)

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (2011)

“Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” (2015)

“Mom” Seasons 1-8 (CBS)

“The Notebook” (2004)

“Pacific Rim” (2013)

“PAW Patrol” Seasons 2-3 (Nick Jr.)

“Portlandia” Seasons 1-8 (IFC)

“The Sweetest Thing” (2002)

“Tangerine” (2015)

“V for Vendetta” (2005)

“White Chicks” (2004)

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 (Showtime)

“Zathura: A Space Adventure” (2005)

July 2

“The Old Guard 2” (2025)

“Tour de France: Unchained” Season 3 (Netflix)

July 3

“Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano” (2025)

“Mr. Robot” Seasons 1-4 (USA)

“The Sandman” Season 2 Volume 1 (Netflix)

July 4

“All the Sharks”(Netflix)

July 5

“The Summer Hikaru Died” (Netflix)

July 8

“A Star Is Born” (2018)

“Better Late Than Single” (Netflix)

“Nate Jackson: Super Funny” (2025)

“Quarterback” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Sullivan’s Crossing” Seasons 1-2 (The CW)

“Trainwreck: The Real Project X” (2025)

July 9

“Building The Band” (Netflix)

“The Gringo Hunters” (Netflix)

“Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015)

“Under a Dark Sun” (Netflix)

“Ziam” (2025)

July 10

“7 Bears” (Netflix)

“Brick” (2025)

“Leviathan” (Netflix)

“Off Road” (Netflix)

“Sneaky Pete” Seasons 1-3 (Amazon Prime Video)

“Too Much” (Netflix)

July 11

“Aap Jaisa Koi” (2025)

“Almost Cops” (2025)

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 (Netflix Live)

“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding” (2025)

July 14

“Apocalypse in the Tropics” (2025)

“SAKAMOTO DAYS” Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix)

July 15

“Entitled” Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

“Jaws” (1975)

“Jaws 2” (1978)

“Jaws 3” (1983)

“Jaws: The Revenge” (1987)

“Trainwreck: Balloon Boy” (2025)

July 16

“Amy Bradley Is Missing” (Netflix)

“Mamma Mia!” (2008)

“Wanted” (2008)

July 17

“Catalog” (Netflix)

“Community Squad” Season 2 (Netflix)

“UNTAMED” (Netflix)

July 18

“Almost Family” (2025)

“Delirium” (Netflix)

“I’m Still a Superstar” (2025)

“Superstar” (Netflix)

“Vir Das: Fool Volume” (2025)

“Wall to Wall” (2025)

July 19

“Eight for Silver” (2022)

July 21

“The Hunting Wives” Season 1 (Netflix)

“The Steve Harvey Show” Seasons 1-6 (The WB)

July 22

“Trainwreck: P.I. Moms” (2025)

July 23

“Critical: Between Life and Death” (Netflix)

“Hightown” Seasons 1-3 (Starz)

“House of Lies” Seasons 1-5 (Showtime)

“Letters From The Past” (Netflix)

July 24

“A Normal Woman” (2025)

“Hitmakers” (Netflix)

“My Melody & Kuromi” (Netflix)

“The Sandman” Season 2 Volume 2 (Netflix)

July 25

“Happy Gilmore 2” (2025)

“Trigger” (Netflix)

“The Winning Try” (Netflix)

July 28

“The Lazarus Project” Seasons 1-2 (Sky Max)

July 29

“Dusty Slay: Wet Heat” (2025)

“Trainwreck: Storm Area 51” (2025)

“WWE: Unreal” (Netflix)

July 30

“Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes” (2025)

“Unspeakable Sins” (Netflix)

July 31

“An Honest Life” (2025)

“Glass Heart” (Netflix)

“Leanne” (Netflix)

“Marked” (Netflix)

“The Sandman” Season 2: Special Episode (Netflix)