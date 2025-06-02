35 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Summer 2025

As a hectic 2025 news cycle shows no signs of slowing down, the lighter fare of summer TV season might be more welcome than usual.

Now that the Emmys submission deadline has passed, TV networks and streamers have released the bulk of their attention-grabbing titles — making room for guilty pleasure, beloved summertime favorites and new titles to entertain us during those warm, breezy nights. Some returning titles like “And Just Like That” and “Nine Perfect Strangers” kicked off their runs in late May, but will release new episodes weekly for a good chunk of the season. Returning favorites like Peacock’s “Love Island USA,” HBO’s “The Gilded Age” and FX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” are back with new episodes. New series like Apple’s “Sick,” Netflix’s “The Waterfront” and Prime Video’s “Countdown” hope to captivate viewers. And the return of anticipated shows like “Ginny & Georgia” “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Project Runway” will surely have people talking.

And summer doesn’t mean prestige TV slows down. “The Bear” and “Squid Game” are set to return for new seasons, while Lena Dunham makes her triumphant return to TV with “Too Much” starring Megan Stalter; and Noah Hawley prepares to make his mark on a beloved film franchise with the premiere of “Alien: Earth.”

Check out TheWrap’s staff picks for the 35 most anticipated shows premiering this summer.

“Love Island USA” Season 7 cast (Peacock)

“Love Island USA” Season 7 (Peacock) — June 3

Get ready for reality summer! After “Love Island USA” Season 6 made a splash last year by capturing the cultural zeitgeist in a way never done by the American version of the dating franchise, the stakes are high to see if Season 7 can keep the momentum going. “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix hosts for the second season in a row while “Love Island” franchise staple Iain Stirling returns with his hilarious narration to welcome a fresh crop of 10 singles who are ready to mingle. With Peacock dropping episodes every night at 6 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT, the new season offers a chance to live through the villa’s most dramatic moments — leading up Casa Amor and the heart rate challenge — with fans across the country. And if you’re missing Season 6 fan-favorites Leah, Serena and JaNa, check out Peacock’s “Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” also coming this summer. — Loree Seitz

Marc Maron and Owen Wilson in “Stick.”(Apple TV+)

“Stick” (Apple TV+) — June 4

A sports dramedy that seems primed to fill a Jason Sudeikis-sized hole on Apple TV+’s streaming library until “Ted Lasso” Season 4 premieres, “Stick” has all the ingredients to become a crowd-pleasing hit among TV viewers. Created by playwright and “Ford v. Ferrari” co-writer Jason Keller, “Stick” follows a washed-up professional golfer (Owen Wilson) who gets a shot at personal and professional redemption when he takes a talented young golfer (newcomer Peter Dager) under his wing. Joining them on their journey are Mitts (Marc Maron), the grouchy former caddy of Wilson’s Pryce, and Elena (Mariana Treviño), the protective mother of Dager’s Santi. Its talented cast and shaggy, familiar underdog sports story should give “Stick” all it needs to make you laugh, cry and — hopefully — raise your hands and cheer (or, in this particular case, quietly clap). — Alex Welch

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in “Ginny & Georgia.” (Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 3 (Netflix) — June 5

It’s been a long time coming for “Ginny & Georgia” Season 3, but this chaotic new chapter is well worth the wait. Season 3 picks up after the dramatic Season 2 finale, which saw Georgia (Brianne Howey) get arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller just moments after getting married to Paul (Scott Porter). After the gravity of Georgia being on trial for murder sets in, Georgia, Ginny (Antonia Gentry), Austin, Paul and Zion will have to adjust to the possibility of her being behind bars. For Ginny, that means trying not to be affected by chatter from kids at her school, which is complicated by shifting dynamics within her friend group and uncertainty with her relationship with Marcus (Felix Mallard). — LS

A still from “Phineas and Ferb.”(Disney)

“Phineas and Ferb” (Disney) — June 5

It’s been 10 years since we last got to spend a summer day with Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, but now the time has finally come that we can again. After an exceedingly long hiatus, Disney’s animated series “Phineas and Ferb” returns with new episodes on June 5. It’s not a reboot or even a sequel series, just a continuation of the characters and stories millennials came to know and love. The show is once again helmed by Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, and features almost entirely the same voice cast as the first four seasons (David Errigo Jr. takes over as Ferb this time though). As always, the show will feature undoubtedly catchy original songs, insane guest stars and delightful adventures. Plus a crime fighting platypus. How can you resist a crime fighting platypus? — Andi Ortiz

Alex Cooper on “Call Her Daddy” (Credit: YouTube/Unwell)

“Call Her Alex” (Hulu) — June 10

If you’ve already binged every episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Hulu’s new unscripted show, “Call Her Alex” might be your next watch. The two-part series will dive into the background of “Call Her Daddy” creator, host and EP Alex Cooper and her journey to sign one of the biggest podcast deals in history with interviews featuring trailblazers like Jane Fonda and Kamala Harris. Revealing moments from her personal life and professional journey, “Call Her Alex” will follow Cooper as she prepares to embark on her first tour ever. The documentary series will make its world premiere at Tribeca in June. — LS

“The Buccaneers” Season 2 (Credit: Apple)

“The Buccaneers” Season 2 (Apple TV+) — June 18

The young American girls, who took over the 1870s London socialite scene in Season 1, are back for more at Apple. This time though, the Buccaneers have earned their stripes — and titles — across the pond. Nan (Kristine Froseth) is a duchess, Conchita (Alisha Boe) is a lady and Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) is London’s most-wanted. This “Gossip Girl” meets “Bridgerton” period piece confronts feminism in the Gilded Age, as the girls wrestle with romance, jealousy, motherhood and more. Froseth, Boe and Waterhouse are all set to return to the series alongside Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome and Josh Dylan. Leighton Meester will join the cast as guest star this season. — Tess Patton

“We Were Liars” (Prime Video)

“We Were Liars” (Prime Video) — June 18

Another YA series will bring a group of troublemaking teens to an exclusive, old-money East Coast beach town for “We Were Liars,” based on E. Lockhart’s best-selling book. Set on a private island owned by the Sinclair family, the new Prime Video series follows the picture perfect family as Cadence (Emily Alyn Lind) reckons with a terrifying experience that almost left her for dead. Shubham Maheshwari, Esther McGregor and Joseph Zada play the other friends — known as the liars — while Mamie Gummer, Caitlin FitzGerald and Candice King play the three Sinclair daughters. King reunites with “The Vampire Diaries” creator Julie Plec for “We Were Liars,” which was co-created by Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie. – LS

“Outrageous.” (BritBox)

“Outrageous” (BritBox) — June 18

This British series follows the six Milford sisters, aristocratic daughters of the second Baron Redesdale (played by James Purefoy) who achieved fame and notoriety in the 1930s. Eldest daughter Nancy (“Bridgerton” star Bessie Carter) went on to write the novels “The Pursuit of Love” and “Love in a Cold Climate.” The rest of the cast includes Isobel Jesper Jones, Joanna Vanderham, Shannon Watson, Zoe Brough and Orla Hill. One British journalist colorfully described them as “Diana the Fascist, Jessica the Communist, Unity the Hitler-lover; Nancy the Novelist; Deborah the Duchess and Pamela the unobtrusive poultry connoisseur.” — Sharon Knolle

Jake Weary, Danielle Campbell and Melissa Benoist in “The Waterfront.” (Dana Hawley/Netflix)

“The Waterfront” (Netflix) — June 19

Family drama and crime always make for a delicious combination, and Netflix’s latest foray into the genre begs to be binged. From “Scream” and “The Vampire Diaries” creator Kevin Williamson, “The Waterfront” follows a prominent North Carolina fishing family, who begin to make connections with the wrong side of business ventures in an effort to keep their empire afloat. The ensemble cast is a collection of TV favorites, including Holt McCallany (“Mindhunter”), Maria Bello (“NCIS”), Melissa Benoist (“Super Girl”), Jake Weary (“Animal Kingdom”), Rafael L. Silva (“9-1-1: Lone Star”) and Danielle Campbell (“The Originals.”) — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Morgan Spector, Carrie Coon and Harry Richardson in “The Gilded Age.” (HBO)

“The Gilded Age” Season 3 (HBO) — June 22

Springtime is coming to “The Gilded Age,” just in time to become HBO’s next summertime obsession. After winning the Opera wars of Season 2, the Russel family is poised to get even more powerful as Betha (Carrie Coon) sets her sights on a British duke to marry her daughter Gladys (Taissa Farmiga). But when the Russell children’s search for real love comes in the middle of those plans, a civil war among the family members threatens to upend the social order even more. Season 2 also ended with big shifts across the street, as Agnes (Christine Baranski) struggled to accept that her sister Ada (Cynthia Nixon) is now the lady of the house. Get ready for more upstairs-downstairs, and old money-new money shenanigans when the ensemble drama returns for Season 3 this summer. — JAB

Dominique Thorne in “Ironheart.” (Marvel Studios)

“Ironheart” (Disney+) — June 24

It’s been a pretty long road for “Ironheart,” first getting announced back in 2022. But on June 24 it arrives, and brings the MCU to Chicago. The series revisits Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, who we first met in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” After the events of the film, she’s back home in Chicago and working on the next version of her suit. But in doing so, she draws the attention of a mysterious man known as “The Hood.” It’s unclear if and how this will affect the MCU at large, but we’re excited to return to the character nonetheless. — AO

Jeremy Allen White in “The Bear” Season 4 (FX)

“The Bear” Season 4 (FX, Hulu) — June 25

Say “Yes, chef” to a Chicago summer. “The Bear” is coming back, and the stakes have never been higher. Last season, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) fully committed to Sydney’s (Ayo Edebiri) dream of scoring a Michelin star for their restaurant. It was a big swing that came with some big costs, so big that if the remodeled restaurant failed to get a good review, Cicero (Oliver Platt) threatened to pull his funding from the family business. Season 3 ended with Carmy getting several calls from Cicero and others about the review without knowing his fate. And on June 25, we’ll finally know if The Bear is a critical hit, like the FX show that bears its name, or a major flop. Either way, the most stressful show on television is here for another round. — Kayla Cobb

Jessica Camacho and Jensen Ackles in “Countdown” (Elizabeth Morris/Prime Video)

“Countdown” (Prime Video) — June 25

From “Chicago Fire” creator Derek Haas, “Countdown” is a crime drama that has real potential to be a binge-worthy streaming hit this summer. Starring “Supernatural” and “The Boys” star Jensen Ackles, the forthcoming Prime Video series follows an LAPD detective who is assigned to a covert task force comprised of undercover agents from various law enforcement agencies, all of whom have been tasked with tracking down the murderer of a Department of Homeland Security officer who was killed in plain sight. The team’s investigation, however, leads them into the center of a conspiracy and forces them into a race to protect an entire city and its population. Haas’ extensive procedural TV experience means “Countdown” has a good shot at actually following through on the promise of its attention-grabbing premise, and that is an exciting possibility in and of itself. — AW

Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett in “Smoke.” (Apple TV+)

“Smoke” (Apple TV+) — June 27

The “Black Bird” team of Taron Egerton and Dennis Lehane is back with another thrilling drawn-from-real-life series. In “Smoke,” Egerton stars as an arson investigator in Seattle who’s dealing with not one but two serial arsonists. He likes to work alone, so when he’s paired up with Jurnee Smollette’s detective, a crime scene expert who’s never worked arson before, sparks fly (pun intended). The series costars Greg Kinnear, John Leguizamo and Rafe Spall. The show, which premieres with its first two episodes on June 27, is inspired by the Firebug podcast. — SK

Lee Jung-jae in “Squid Game” Season 3 (Credit: Netflix)

“Squid Game” Season 3 (Netflix) — June 27

After three seasons, four years and hundreds of on-screen deaths, Netflix’s record-breaking hit is coming to an end. Season 2 of “Squid Game” followed Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he returned to the games that traumatized him. Only this time around, he didn’t want to win; he wanted vengeance and to bring the entire organization down. By the end of the season, Gi-hun came close to destroying the games before a betrayal cost him one of the most important people in his life. Filmed at the same time as Season 2, this final installment will pick up right where last season ended, with Gi-hun no longer a rebellious leader but once again a horrified prisoner in this self-imposed hell. Will he finally confront the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and stop this torture of the indebted once and for all? Or is the Squid Game destined to repeat itself? — KC

Tom Sturridge in “The Sandman.” Cr. (Netflix)

“The Sandman” Season 2 (Netflix) — July 3

The first season of Netflix’s stylized adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” comic book was a strong debut that had a lot of promise for the future. Unfortunately, behind-the-scenes drama likely factored into the upcoming second season also being the final — but while we have it we should enjoy it. Season 2 continues the lore-dense story of Dream (Tom Sturridge) who continues to be busy writing the wrongs his years of absence caused across a number of worlds and realities. — Jacob Bryant

Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei in “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 10 (ABC) — July 7

It wouldn’t be a reality summer without “Bachelor in Paradise,” which returns after skipping a year. “Bachelor in Paradise” will look a little different this year as the ABC reality dating show moves from Mexico to Costa Rica and welcomes a mix of alum from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” as well as the “Golden Bachelor” and “Golden Bachelorette.” As for what that means in terms of how the younger and older casts will interact, we don’t know yet but we’re excited to find out. In addition to “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer and “BIP” bartender Wells Adams, “Bachelor in Paradise” will welcome former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown to the beach as she runs the new champagne room, and we’re sure there will be other surprises in store. — LS

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Abbott Elementary” crossover (CREDIT: ABC)

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 17 (FX) — July 9

It’s been two years since the last season of “Always Sunny,” and true to form the gang is coming back hot. This season will start with the second half of the raunchy FXX comedy’s crossover with “Abbott Elementary,” which promises to show the more adult side of these ABC teachers. It’s impossible to predict what other chaos the gang will bring. But as Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) know all too well, you don’t become the longest running scripted comedy of all time without throwing out some wild cards. — KC

Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Butters in “South Park: The End of Obesity” (Photo Credit: Paramount+)

“South Park” Season 27 (Comedy Central) — July 9

After the longest hiatus in the history of the 28-year-old series, “South Park” is coming back this summer with its highly anticipated Season 27. After portraying Donald Trump through two election cycles, series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker noted that they purposefully skipped the 2024 election season. It’s impossible to predict what new jokes Stone and Parker will have about Trump, Diddy, Disney and Ozempic; famously, they don’t even know. But if history has proven anything, whatever they come up with is going to be insulting, cringeworthy and at times upsettingly insightful. — KC

Michael C. Hall in “Dexter: Resurrection” (Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

“Dexter: Resurrection” (Paramount+ With Showtime) — July 11

Showtime just can’t seem to quit the “Dexter” franchise. “Dexter: Resurrection” will prove whether viewers are also interested in spending more time with Michael C. Hall’s murderous, perpetually conflicted Dexter Morgan, though. Created by original “Dexter” showrunner Clyde Phillips, who also oversaw 2021’s “Dexter: New Blood,” the new series takes place just a few weeks after the events of “New Blood.” It follows Hall’s Dexter, who has miraculously rebounded from the seemingly fatal gunshot wound he sustained at the end of “New Blood,” as he sets out in pursuit of his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). His search brings Dexter to New York City, where he finds himself hunted by Miami police captain Angel Batista (David Zayas). The new series’ ensemble cast includes capable stars like Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman and Krysten Ritter, but only time will tell whether or not “Resurrection” is able to get back to what made viewers fall in love with “Dexter” in the first place. If it does, then it will have more than earned its place as one of this summer’s biggest shows. — AW

Cassian Bilton, Lee Pace and Terrence Mann in “Foundation.” (Apple TV+)

“Foundation” Season 3 (Apple TV+) — July 11

Time jumps, clones and lots of shirtless Lee Pace — “Foundation” has it all. Apple’s ambitious Isaac Asimov adaptation returns somewhat changed for its third season with showrunner David S. Goyer no longer involved in the series after production hit a snag over budget cuts. But the scope of “Foundation” is its secret weapon as the show is telling a story over tens of thousands of years, and Season 2 offered a number of juicy revelations as it pertains to the backstory and mythology of the Empire that rules the galaxy. Can Season 3 keep that momentum up? — Adam Chitwood

“Too Much” (Netflix)

“Too Much” (Netflix) — July 10

Lena Dunham returns to TV with “Too Much,” a romcom series starring comedian Megan Stalter (“Hacks”) as Jessica, a New Yorker, who, in the aftermath of a devastating breakup, moves herself to London, where she meets Felix (Will Sharpe). Jessica and Felix try to ignore their chemistry, but that proves impossible, leading to some humorous issues for the pair. Additional cast includes Adèle Exarchopoulos, Adwoa Aboah, Andrew Rannells, Daisy Bevan, Dean-Charles Chapman, Emily Ratajkowski, Janicza Bravo, Kaori Momoi, Leo Reich, Michael Zegen, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Rhea Perlman, Richard E. Grant, Rita Wilson and Stephen Fry. — LS

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 (Prime Video) — July 16

Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah’s love triangle will come to a close with the third and final season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” based on Jenny Han’s third book in the trilogy, “We’ll Always Have Summer.” The new season will see a significant time jump from Season 2, with Lola Tung’s Belly finishing her junior year and heading to Cousins to spend another summer with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Several years into dating Jeremiah, Belly sees a future with the younger Fisher brother — that is until some “core-shaking events” bring her to another crossroads and force her to confront her feelings for Conrad (Christopher Briney). While diehard fans have been confident about how the Prime Video YA series will conclude, Han has made it clear there will be a handful of changes from the book — potentially including which Fisher brother is endgame. – LS

Eric Bana and Lily Santiago in “Untamed.” (Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

“Untamed” (Netflix) — July 17

Eric Bana hunts a killer in Yosemite in Netflix’s new limited thriller series, “Untamed.” The series comes from “American Primeval” creator and “The Revenant” screenwriter Mark L. Smith and “The Marsh King’s Daughter” co-writer Elle Smith, “Untamed” stars Bana (who’s also an executive producer) as a National Parks Service special agent investigating a brutal death in the dangerous terrain of the park’s expanses — but that’s not all, naturally, the park killing has some ties to his dark and mysterious past. The latest in Netflix’s run of high-profile limited series, “Untamed” promises a gritty, tense mystery set in the wonders and terrors of a vast wilderness. — Haleigh Foutch

Enrique Arrizon and Camila Perez in “Acapulco.” (Apple TV+)

“Acapulco” Season 4 (Apple TV+) — July 23

Apple TV+’s excellent bilingual comedy returns for one last adventure at Las Colinas resort. Told over two timelines, the series focuses on Eugenio Derbez’s Maximo as he remembers working his way up in the resort to become a successful business mogul, with Enrique Arrizon starring as a young Maximo back in the 80s. Season 3 ended with big shakeups in both timelines, as young Maximo inadvertently betrayed his mentor and became the resorts’ new manager, while present-day Maximo returned to Acapulco and decided to buy the resort and take it back to its former glory — and asked his former flame Julia to help him in the endeavor. We’ll see how this summertime delight wraps up its run with Season 4. — JAB

Sterling K. Brown in “Washington Black.” (Disney/Chris Reardon)

“Washington Black” (Hulu) — July 23

From the words of Esi Edugyan’s novel “Washington Black” comes Hulu’s TV adaptation of the fictional 19th century odyssey. The series, which stars and is executive produced by Sterling K. Brown, follows the life of an 11-year-old boy named George Washington “Wash” Black, who was born on a Barbados sugar plantation but whose science-centered mind prompts him to travel beyond the comfort and familiarity of his home. After he’s suddenly forced to leave his home, Wash sets forth on a global journey that helps shape his perspective on life, love, family and his idea of freedom. — Raquel Harris

Billy Porter, Elaine Welteroth, Nina Garcia and Zac Posen in “Project Runway.” (Zach Dilgard/Bravo)

“Project Runway” (Hulu/Freeform) — July 31

Another reality show making its grand return this summer is “Project Runway,” which finds its new home on Disney platforms after moving from Bravo. The new season will serve as a homecoming for Heidi Klum, who hosted the fashion competition show for its first 16 seasons before leaving to host “Making the Cut” alongside longtime “Project Runway” mentor Tim Gunn. O.G. judge Nina Garcia returns alongside stylist Law Roach, while “Project Runway” Season 4 winner Christian Siriano serves as a mentor for the contestants. With the show undergoing a creative overhaul from its past Bravo seasons, it’s unclear what’s in store, but here’s hoping for an unconventional challenge. — LS

Kristen Johnston and Leanne Morgan in “Leanne” (Patrick McElhenney/Netflix)

Leanne (Netflix) — July 31

After the success of her Netflix stand-up special “I’m Every Woman,” Leanne Morgan has been tapped to co-create a multi-cam comedy series loosely based on her own life. Co-created by Morgan and “The Big Band Theory”’s Chuck Lorre, the series meets Leanne as her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. Though she did not expect to start over at this stage in her life – as a grandmother in menopause – she leans on her family for support and laughs. Kristen Johnston (“The Righteous Gemstones”) stars alongside Morgan as her sister Carol, with Graham Rogers, Hannah Pilkes, Ryan Stiles, Celia Weston and Blake Clark. — TP

Jason Momoa in “Chief of War.” (Apple TV+)

“Chief of War” (Apple TV+) — Aug. 1

Of all of the shows premiering this summer, few look as big or ambitious as “Chief of War.” Co-created by Thomas Paʻa Sibbett and Jason Momoa, the forthcoming historical miniseries follows Kaʻiana (Momoa), a legendary Hawaiian warrior and noble. Set in the 18th century when the Hawaiian Islands’ four major kingdoms were at war, the series details the bloody campaign — and the role Momoa’s Kaʻiana played in it — that led to the unification and colonization of Hawai‘i. Told from an indigenous perspective, “Chief of War” is a passion project for both Momoa and Sibbett, and its scope, budget and ambition call to mind past, successful historical dramas like “Shogun” and “Vikings.” It has the potential, in other words, to be the kind of thrilling, awe-inspiring historical epic that — even in today’s streaming era — TV viewers still rarely get to see brought to life on the small screen. — AW

Joonas Suotamo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Isaac Ordonez, Thing and Luis Guzmán in “Wednesday.” (Helen Sloan/Netflix)

“Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix) — Aug. 6

Surprise folks, Netflix’s spooky sensation “Wednesday” isn’t getting a Halloween debut but a big splashy summer release, split across two installments. Jenna Ortega returns as the iconic Addams Family character, alongside plenty of familiar faces, including Louis Guzman and Catharine Zeta-Jones as Gomez and Morticia Addams, and Emma Myers as Wednesday’s bubbly werewolf bestie, Enid. The new season also promises to further explore and expand the Addams Family, bringing Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) to campus at Nevermore and introducing “Absolutely Fabulous” star Joanna Lumley as Morticia’s mother, Hester Frump. With Tim Burton back as executive producer and director of the Season 2 premiere, the series promises a creepy, kooky watch to keep things all together ooky during every goth’s least favorite season of the year. — HF

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in “Platonic” Season 2 (Apple TV+)

“Platonic” Season 2 (Apple TV+) — Aug. 6

If you’re already missing seeing Seth Rogen as struggling studio head Matt Remick in “The Studio,” there’s more of him in store on Apple TV+ with the return of “Platonic.” After Season 1 saw Rogen’s Will and Rose Byrne’s Sylvia resume their chaotic friendship, the duo will be back but in a different form for Season 2. Upon moving to San Diego and getting engaged to his coworker in the Season 1 finale, the second installment might see a wedding — planned by Sylvia — in the friends’ future, or perhaps a different situation entirely. Luke Macfarlane returns as Sylvia’s husband, Charlie and Carla Gallo reprises her role as Sylvia’s friend, Katie, with the new installment also introducing Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett as guest stars. — LS

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” (Photo Credit: Starz)

“Outlander: Blood of my Blood” (Starz) — Aug. 8

While “Outlander” fans might be gearing up to say goodbye to Jamie and Claire ahead of the eighth and final season, the blow will be cushioned by spinoff series “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” which explores Jamie and Claire’s origin story. The new series will center on the love story between both Jamie and Claire’s parents, which will take viewers to 18th century Scotland and England during WWI. Jumping between the time frames and locations, the new series will introduce a new group of characters and love stories that promise to be as compelling as the flagship series. — LS

Jonathan Ajayi, Adarsh Gourav, Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Kit Young, Erana James and Lily Newmark in “Alien: Earth.” (FX)

“Alien: Earth” (FX) — Aug. 12

In 1979, Ridley Scott released a film so terrifying, it led to reports of viewers throwing up and even fainting. 46 years later, Noah Hawley will attempt to capture some of that terror as he constructs his own rendition of this intergalactic man vs. nature story. Set two years before Scott’s sci-fi defining masterpiece, “Alien: Earth” starts after a space vessel crash-lands on Earth. Amidst the carnage, a young woman alongside a ragtag group of tactical soldiers will make a discovery that will put them up close to humanity’s greatest threat. Hawley’s take on the iconic franchise stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin and Essie Davis, just to mention a few members of its expansive cast. Just like Hawley’s take on “Fargo” before it, “Alien: Earth” promises to be ambitious, thought-provoking and respectful to the original. But the one word you can never use to describe the creator’s work is dull. — KC

John Cena and Danielle Brooks in “Peacemaker.” (Max)

“Peacemaker” (HBO Max) — Aug. 21

James Gunn’s blossoming of his version of DC Comics’ film universe continues with “Peacemaker” Season 2. The show’s sophomore outing comes in a post-”Superman” world, which will likely impact some of the storytelling beats but hopefully the crass humor and surprising heart of the first season remains intact. John Cena is back as the titular Peacemaker as he and his ragtag team pick up the pieces from Season 1 and toe the line between doing what is right and doing what is necessary. — JB

Lisa Edelstein as Naomi Schwartz, Ben Feldman as Avi Schwooper, Max Greenfield as Yoshi Schwooper, Abbi Jacobson as Shira Schwooper and Paul Reiser as Elliot Cooper in “Long Story Short.” (Netflix)

“Long Story Short” (Netflix) — Aug. 22

“BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg is making his comeback to Netflix screens with his new adult animation comedy “Long Story Short.” Straying away from the Hollywood tale of a lowly former sitcom star who’s determined to reinvent himself in Hollywood, “Long Story Short” is centered on a family, most specifically the Schwooper siblings. As the show pans back and forth between their childhood and adulthood, viewers delve deeper into their most monumental moments in life as well as the toughest hurdles they’ve overcome. — RH