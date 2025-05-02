The 27 Most Anticipated Movies of Summer 2025

Summer is rapidly approaching, and that means it’s going to get hot. The good news is, you have plenty of reasons to stay inside and soak up some A/C in the next few months, because there are about to be a lot of movies to choose from.

Both in theaters and across streaming platforms, this summer will offer a film for just about any fan’s taste, from family-friendly fare, to intense action, to rom-coms and more. The thing is, it can be pretty hard to keep track of everything that’s coming out.

So, we decided to go ahead and do that for you — at least for the titles coming out from May to August. Here are 27 of our most anticipated films this summer, in order of their release dates.

Anna Kendrick in “Another Simple Favor” (Credit: Prime Video)

Another Simple Favor (Prime Video) – May 1

Not even the actors involved in “A Simple Favor” knew what kind of movie they were making with the first film, but what came from it was a wonderfully absurd thriller, full of twists and fabulous suits. Now, Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Henry Golding return for “Another Simple Favor,” once again directed by Paul Feig.

Now out of prison, Emily (Lively) hunts down her old BFF Stephanie (Kendrick), and promptly asks her to be a bridesmaid in her second wedding. Yes, it’s a weird, unexpected request. That’s kind of Emily’s whole thing. It’s what makes her friendship with Stephanie go round.

We’ve seen this one, and you can read our review here if you want to go in-depth before seeing it. If you want a shorter version: it’s an undeniably fun time, with a lot of laughs, and just as twisty as ever. “Another Simple Favor” hit Prime Video on May 1. – Andi Ortiz

David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and Wyatt Russell in “Thunderbolts*” (Credit: Marvel Studios)

Thunderbolts* (Marvel Studios) – May 2

Marvel has two super team-ups coming this year, the first of which is “Thunderbolts*,” which hits theaters on May 2. Similar in concept to DC’s Suicide Squad, the Thunderbolts are a team of anti-heroes, all of whom have partaken in, well, let’s just call them shady actions (we’re being pretty generous).

But, with the Avengers gone — for now, at least — a new team is needed, and that’s where the Thunderbolts come in. Led by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), the team is comprised of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and though it might sound like a weird selection, we had a really good time with this movie.

But more than anything, we were just excited to find out what the dang asterisk in the title means, and it doesn’t disappoint. – Andi Ortiz

John Krasinski in “Fountain of Youth,” premiering May 23, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Fountain of Youth (Apple TV+) – May 23

Every once in awhile, you just need a good onscreen treasure hunt. Whether you’re doing that with pirates, or stealing the Declaration of Independence, it’s just fun to go on a global hunt. Well, on May 23, you’ll be able to do that with Apple TV+’s “Fountain of Youth.”

The title is kind of self explanatory here; in the movie, Luke (John Krasinski) has assembled a team to find the fabled Fountain of Youth. But he needs the help of his sister Charlotte (Natalie Portman), who decidedly does not want to join the adventure. On top of that, this particular adventure is directed by Guy Ritchie, who knows his way around a good adventure, but usually it involves drugs and/or gangs.

It’s nice to see him stretch his muscles, and it’s going to be a fun double feature with “National Treasure.” – Andi Ortiz

Stitch in Disney’s live-action LILO & STITCH. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lilo and Stitch (Walt Disney Studios) – May 23

Of course, if you’re looking for a more kid-friendly film on May 23, you also have the option of heading to theaters to see Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Lilo and Stitch.” The original is truly an underrated piece of Disney animation, so we can’t wait to see it hopefully get its due in live action.

The story is one of family, using hijinks and yes, aliens, to weave together a beautiful tale about sticking together and looking out for the ones you love. From what we’ve seen so far, the new version of the movie stays very true to the original, and we can’t wait to see the finished product. – Andi Ortiz

Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” (Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures) – May 23

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to watch the eighth and (if the marketing is to be believed) potentially last film in the long-running “Mission: Impossible” franchise which began way back in 1996 with Brian De Palma’s original Tom Cruise-led masterpiece.

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” presumably picks up where 2023’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” left off, with Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his merry band of teammates (Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell) hunting down the malevolent AI The Entity and its human surrogate, a mysterious man from Ethan’s past (Esai Morales).

New cast members introduced in “Dead Reckoning” are returning for this latest installment (including Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis), along with all-new characters (played by Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham and Tramell Tillman).

But what you really care about are the stunts and, based on all the marketing materials released thus far, there are going to be some doozies, including an extended underwater sequence and a chase that sees Cruise climbing onto the wing of a biplane midflight. Let’s go! – Drew Taylor

“Bring Her Back” (A24)

Bring Her Back (A24) – May 30

“Talk to Me,” the debut feature from YouTube creators-turned-really-for-real-filmmakers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, was a uniquely terrifying and utterly modern horror film. It turned the idea of demonic possession into a party game and rooted it authentically in an emotional space. A24 quickly ordered a sequel to that film, but before the brothers get to that, they’ve got another horror tale to unleash.

Their latest, “Bring Her Back,” based on a very scary trailer, follows two siblings who lose their mother. They are adopted by a woman (Sally Hawkins) and introduced to their new sibling, who has a “terrifying secret.” Based on the title and general creepiness we are picking up, this new sibling might be the reincarnation of someone who Hawkins lost. Look to A24 to turn this into a sleeper summer event. – DT

Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef in “Mountainhead” (HBO)

Mountainhead (HBO) – May 31

We’ll concede, watching billionaires hang out on vacation set against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis may not exactly feel like escapism right now, but at least these fictional billionaires are played by friendly faces.

“Mountainhead” marks “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong’s directorial debut and stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef as the core cast of rich men. And of those billionaires, Youssef’s character has absolutely no problem calling out his peers for racist and problematic platforms.

The teaser was pretty vague, but that heightened mystery has us all the more excited. – AO

Neon

The Life of Chuck (Neon) – June 6

Mike Flanagan has adapted many beautiful horror stories about grief, but with “The Life of Chuck,” he’s turning a new page (even if that page still comes from a Stephen King book). Adapting from King’s novella of the same name, the “Haunting of Hill House” and “Doctor Sleep” director sets the horror aside for an emotional genre-bender, which earned some downright rapturous responses at its festival screenings and took home the People’s Choice Award at TIFF.

It’s all about the impact of one dying man’s life, and that man, the titular Chuck, is played by Tom Hiddleston, so yeah, get ready to weep. Speaking of weeping, the film is also dedicated to the late, great writer and “Kingcast” host Scott Wampler; a lovely, fitting tribute to a great dude whose tragically short life left an outsized impact on so many people’s lives. Wampler Forever. – Haleigh Foutch

Lionsgate

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (Lionsgate) – June 6

Look, if there’s one thing you should probably always be down for, it’s onscreen female assassins. Villanelle, Yelena Belova, any of the Black Doves — it’s just a good genre to play in. And so brings us to “Ballerina.”

“From the World of John Wick: Ballerina” follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) as she starts her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. But, the movie takes places during the events of “John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum,” and that means yes, we do indeed get to see Keanu Reeves back as John Wick in this film. But don’t worry, he’s not the type to overshadow a film that’s not his.

It’s also worth noting that Lance Reddick, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 60, will also be returning for “Ballerina,” marking his final posthumous on-screen appearance. So, of course we’re going to be seated for this one. – AO

A scene still from 20th Century Studios’ PREDATOR: KILLER OF KILLERS, exclusively on Hulu. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2025 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Predator: Killer of Killers (Hulu) – June 6

2025 is all about the “Predator” franchise. November sees the release of live-action sequel “Predator: Badlands,” a futuristic take on the material starring Elle Fanning. But before that, we are treated to an animated anthology film set in the world of the intergalactic hunter.

Like “Predator: Badlands” (and 2022’s excellent “Prey”), “Predator: Killer of Killers” was directed by director Dan Trachtenberg, fast becoming the Kevin Feige of the “Predator” universe. According to the official synopsis, the animated feature (co-directed by Micho Robert Rutare) sees the killer alien facing off against warriors in different time periods – “a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge; a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession; and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.”

Animation was mostly provided by Third Floor, a company made famous by their pioneering work in pre-visualization. Think of “Predator: Killer of Killers” as the animated amuse-bouche before November’s heartier entrée of “Predator: Badlands.” Just remember: if it bleeds, we can kill it. – DT

Universal/DreamWorks

How to Train Your Dragon (DreamWorks) – June 13

One of the few summer blockbusters we’ve already seen, “How to Train Your Dragon” is the first live-action remake of an animated DreamWorks movie and the first live-action feature from Dean DeBlois, who made the original movie with Chris Sanders.

This “How to Train Your Dragon” follows many of the familiar beats from the animated feature – young Hiccup (Mason Thames), part of a village of Vikings determined to hunt and kill dragons, forms an unlikely alliance with the rarest and most dangerous dragon of them all, the Night Fury. Together, Hiccup and the dragon Toothless, teach each other about life and about the power of communication and understanding. And Hiccup attempts to sway the rest of the Vikings, led by his father Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, returning from the animated feature), into seeing things his way.

The movie is bold and sweeping, with gorgeous cinematography by Bill Pope and eye-popping visual effects, courtesy of the wizards at Framestore. Even if you’re skeptical of this live-action version or are so beholden to the animated feature, try to walk in with an open mind and an open heart. It’s a wonderful, deeply emotional adventure for the whole family. – DT

A24

Materialists (A24) – June 13

If you had to choose between Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, who would you pick? That is the decision Dakota Johnson’s faces in A24’s “Materialists,” which hits theaters on June 13. And who doesn’t love a good Summer love triangle? (That is, assuming it is in fact a good one. Done wrong, those can be rough).

The logline for the film is simple: “A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.” Of course, being a matchmaker complicates things, as she thrives on logic and calculations. Can you really calculate love though?

Given that it hails from “Past Lives” writer/director Celine Song, the emotional provocation of this film could be intense in so many different ways, and we’re ready to find out. – AO

Ralph Fiennes in “28 Years Later” (Sony Pictures)

28 Years Later (Sony Pictures) – June 20

I thought the window for the long-theorized “28 Years Later” had probably passed, and never in a million years did I think original director-writer duo Danny Boyle and Alex Garland would actually return to their groundbreaking not-zombie franchise, which makes “28 Years Later” one of the most delightful surprises of 2025 just by existing. But with the creative team behind the camera and a bang-up cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and “Sinners” scene-stealer Jack O’Connell, “28 Years Later” actually has the potential to live up to the sterling legacy of the early-2000s horror classic that helped popularize running zombies.

What’s more, this is actually the start of a whole new trilogy set in the world of the rage virus – and yeah, considering the international state of things, now’s probably a pretty good time for some horror about a society consumed and redefined by violent rage – HF

Pixar

Elio (Pixar) – June 20

Pixar’s 29th animated feature – and their first original film since 2023’s “Elemental” – is finally here. The road to “Elio” has been a long and bumpy one.

The film was first announced in 2022 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, and was originally set to debut on March 1, 2024. Along the way original director Adrian Molina was replaced by Madeline Sharafian, who had directed the Pixar short “Burrow,” and “Turning Red” filmmaker Domee Shi, with the story going through a radical overhaul that saw the title character go from an “indoor kid” accidentally abducted by aliens to an outsider who desperately wants to be taken away on an intergalactic voyage. (Watch the first teaser and then the latest trailer to get a sense of the creative renovation that took place.)

Full of crazy alien creatures and oversized worlds, “Elio” looks like a wholly original sci-fi adventure that everybody – no matter your size, age or home world – can get a kick out of. –DT

“M3GAN 2.0” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

M3GAN 2.0 (Universal Pictures) – June 27

Any time a horror movie manages to set its trailer to a Britney Spears song — in this case, “Oops!…I Did It Again” — we’re going to be all in, no matter how traumatizing it gets. And it seems “M3GAN 2.0” is definitely ready to traumatize.

But this time, the killer robot has her sights set on another killer robot — er, android? Her name is Amelia, and she’s quickly becoming an unstoppable force in the world. M3gan is more than willing to help stop her, especially if it’ll continue protecting Katie, but that means giving her a new body. A better body. And, well, you can understand why Gemma (Allison Williams) might be a little hesitant to do that.

Is M3gan really good-ish now? Doubt it, but we’re excited to watch her try. — AO

Brad Pitt in “F1” (Credit: Apple TV+, Warner Bros. Pictures)

F1 (Apple/Warner Bros.) – June 27

Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” let audiences feel the need for speed by putting audiences inside the cockpit of Tom Cruise’s jet fighter. And his latest, “F1,” places us in the driver’s seat of a Formula One racer, with the same amount of visceral, you-are-there thrills.

Brad Pitt plays an over-the-hill pro who comes out of retirement to mentor a hotshot young driver (Damson Idris), at the behest of his longtime friend (Javier Bardem). Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Shea Whigham also star. “F1” reunites much of the team that made “Top Gun: Maverick” so special, including producer Jerry Bruckheimer and cinematographer Claudio Miranda, and was photographed using the same technology from that film.

Made with the participation of Formula One and featuring a number of real-life drivers in supporting roles, this looks to be an authentic drama set in a vibrant community full of texture and character. Perhaps the most exciting thing about “F1,” though, is that Apple Films decided to partner with Warner Bros. to release the movie theatrically – including in large format and premium screens. (Afterwards, it will reside on the streaming service.)

Based on the trailer, this is going to be a pedal-to-the-metal non-stop thrill ride. We cannot wait to see it on the biggest screen possible, with the most deafening sound system. Rev your engines. — DT

Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in “Jurassic World Rebirth.” (Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World: Rebirth (Universal Pictures) – July 2

The first “Jurassic Park” movie was one of the most wondrous, awe-inspiring cinematic experiences in human history – and also a stealth horror movie that balanced humor and family adventure with straight-up creature feature thrills. In the decades since Steven Spielberg’s iconic film first hit, the franchise has constantly tried to go back to that well, only to tip the scale too far in either direction (or, in the case of “Dominion,” the direction of locusts).

With “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” they’re once again looking to rebalance the scale, promising to get back to the adventure, awe and big ol’ dinosaurs that made the first film such a classic. And so far, it looks like there’s some real potential, with a fantastic new cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. Behind the camera, “Rogue One,” “Godzilla,” and “Monsters” helmer Gareth Edwards directs, while “Jurassic Park” screenwriter David Koepp once again pens the script. – HF

The Old Guard 2 (L-R) Henry Golding as Tuah, Luca Marinelli as Nicky, Marwan Kenzari as Joe, Charlize Theron as Andy and KiKi Layne as Nile in The Old Guard 2. Cr. Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix © 2025

The Old Guard 2 (Netflix) – July 2

It has been quite a long road for “The Old Guard 2,” as it first started filming back in 2022, and the original came out in 2020. But, after many, many delays, it will finally hit Netflix on July 2.

The film is directed by Victoria Mahoney, taking over from original director Gina Prince-Bythewood. In it, fans are reunited with Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors, who are more dedicated than ever to their mission of protecting the world.

But we’re getting some new faces in the mix, including Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. “The Old Guard 2” is promised as “an emotional, adrenaline-pumping sequel,” but really, we’re just happy to be back with our favorite (mostly) immortals. –AO

David Corenswet as Superman in “Superman” (Warner Bros.)

Superman (Warner Bros.) – July 11

James Gunn’s first film as writer/director since being installed as the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside producer Peter Safran, is “Superman,” a mega-budget ode to the Man of Steel. Gunn said that he was inspired by the 2005 comic book “All-Star Superman” by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, and early marketing materials certainly suggest an epic scope and scale, with a number of heroic characters and a bright, poppy visual palette.

David Corenswet (“Twisters,” “Pearl”) stars as Clark Kent/Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Additionally, Edi Gathegi is Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan is Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion is Green Lantern Guy Gardner and Isabela Merced is Hawkgirl.

As for plot specifics, those are few and far between, with early marketing materials highlighting the mood and tone of the film more than anything else. Hopefully “Superman” turns out super. Or Gunn and Safran’s new DC universe could be over before its begun. — DT

Jennifer Love Hewitt in “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (2025)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Sony Pictures) – July 18

Even for those of us who love it, you have to admit that “I Know What You Did Last Summer” isn’t quite the crown jewel of 90s teen horror, so there’s something so funny about getting the legacy sequel treatment, a la “Scream” and “Halloween.” But the fisherman-themed slasher is back, along with ‘90s icons Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddy Prinze Jr., with an all-new batch of teens tormented by someone who knows what they did last summer.

The upside of a less precious legacy? If the film can deliver a tank-topped, sun-soaked summer slasher with nautical flourish, it’ll be in good shape. The real question, however, is if it can come up with a new scream queen half as iconic as Helen Shivers. – HF

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal in Ari Aster’s “Eddington” (A24)

Eddington (A24) – July 18

Pedro Pascal is really having a busy summer, with three movies coming out within two months. The second of them is “Eddington,” ironically also with A24 alongside “Materialists.” But uh, definitely don’t expect those two movies to be all that similar.

“Eddington” takes place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in May of 2020. It’s a contemporary Western black comedy, in which “a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.” Did we mention it’s directed by “Midsommar,” “Hereditary” and “Beau Is Afraid” vet Ari Aster?

This will almost certainly be quite the journey. –AO

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (Marvel Studios)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios) – July 25

Remember how we said Marvel has two major team-ups happening this year? Well, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is the second one after “Thunderbolts*” and we seriously can’t wait. Though “Deadpool & Wolverine” reminded us just how much we loved Chris Evans’ pre-Captain America take on Johnny Storm, we’re excited to see Marvel’s first family officially enter the MCU.

The 2005 and 2007 films were perfectly fine, and the 2015 version… less so, but it’s looking possible that the 2025 take will be the best yet. With Pedro Pascal — like we said, the man has a busy summer ahead — Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach portraying the Fantastic Four this time around, the team is set to face off against Galactus, the devourer of worlds.

On top of that, Reed Richards (Pascal) and sue storm (Kirby) have just discovered they’re pregnant, so the stakes are higher than ever. Add in Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer, Ralph Ineson as Galactus and Natasha Lyonne in a mystery role, and we cannot wait to see how it all goes down (and builds to the next major Avengers film). — AO

Adam Sandler in “Happy Gilmore 2” (Netflix)

Happy Gilmore 2 (Netflix) – July 25

It’s time to go back to your home, little ball. Nearly 30 years after the original, “Happy Gilmore 2” hits Netflix this July.

In the sequel, Happy (played by returning Adam Sandler) is back in the world of pro golf, going up against today’s best real-life players. But in this universe, he’s included on the list of golfing greats alongside Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Julie Bowen, Bad Bunny and Ben Stiller join in this time, while Christopher McDonald and Dennis Dugan are set to reprise their roles. Because how could we have “Happy Gilmore 2” without Shooter McGavin? With the actual Masters Tournament well behind us, “Happy Gilmore 2” will fill more voids than one. –AO

Liam Neeson in “The Naked Gun” (Paramount Pictures)

The Naked Gun (Paramount Pictures) – August 1

Liam Neeson has long been known as an action hero, ready to do what it takes to get the job done. A man with a very particular set of skills, if you will. But with “The Naked Gun,” the “Taken” star will combine his heroic side with comedy, and we are very excited to see that range.

“The Naked Gun” is both a remake of sorts and a continuation, as Neeson plays Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the iconic comedy character played by Leslie Nielsen in the original franchise. Akiva Schaffer, one third of The Lonely Island — an intriguing draw in and of itself — co-wrote and directs the film, which follows Drebin Jr. as he leads the Police Squad. And yes, of course he has to save the world.

In a full trailer, Neeson not only teases his past work, but the movie also pokes fun at some of the more controversial elements of the original — namely OJ Simpson being part of the cast.

So yes, we expect to laugh a whole lot during this, and laughter is what we need. –AO

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in “Freakier Friday” (Credit: Disney)

Freakier Friday (Walt Disney Studios) – August 8

It’s been more than 20 years since “Freaky Friday” first came out and, though it was never in the original plan for the film to get a sequel, we’re pretty excited that it’s happening. But that’s mostly because “Freakier Friday” made sure to keep Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis involved.

In the sequel, they switch bodies once more — but not with each other. This time around, they switch with their daughter and step-granddaughter, respectively. The film also promises to get Lindsay Lohan back into music a bit by bringing back her onscreen band, Pink Slip. Chad Michael Murray even returns as Jake.

With any luck, it’ll be a great combination of nostalgia and newness. “Freakier Friday” hits theaters on August 8. –AO

Weapons (Warner Bros./YouTube)

Weapons (Warner Bros.) – August 8

Back in 2022 Zach Cregger’s solo debut feature “Barbarian” came out of nowhere (maybe it was released from a subterranean lair) and became a sleeper hit (making over $45 million on a budget of less than $5 million) and, perhaps more importantly, an instant cult favorite. Cregger, a comedian and actor known mostly as a member of New York City comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U’ Know, announced himself as a major genre talent.

And his sophomore effort, “Weapons,” is already generating major buzz. It concerns the small-town disappearance of a group of schoolchildren, who leave their house at 2:17 a.m. The script has been described as “Magnolia”-like, with a series of divergent and intersecting storylines that involve witchcraft and other madness, performed by a starry cast that includes Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, June Diane Raphael and Toby Huss.

Few horror movies are as eagerly anticipated as “Weapons.” Here’s hoping the same mixture of shock and excitement that washed over you as you watched “Barbarian” can be replicated for Cregger’s latest. –DT

Matt Smith and Austin Butler are seen on the set of ‘Caught Stealing’. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Caught Stealing (Sony Pictures) – August 29

Matt Smith with a flame-looking mohawk should be enough to pique your interest in “Caught Stealing,” but if you need a bit more, how about the fact that it’s the new film from director Darren Aronofsky?

Starring Smith alongside Austin Butler, the film is a crime thriller adapted from the book of the same name by Charlie Huston. Darren Aronofsky directs, and Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Vincent D’Onofrio and Bad Bunny also star. According to the official logline, “Burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a struggle for survival in the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City. He is forced to navigate a world he never imagined.”

“Caught Stealing” hits theaters on August 29. — AO