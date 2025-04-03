‘The Naked Gun’ Trailer: Liam Neeson Takes Over for Leslie Nielsen in Comedy Reboot

Paramount Pictures dropped the first look at the studio’s “The Naked Gun” remake on Thursday with the film’s first trailer, introducing Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the iconic comedy character played by Leslie Nielsen in the original franchise.

Akiva Schaffer, one third of The Lonely Island, co-wrote and directs the film which follows Drebin Jr. as he leads the Police Squad and, of course, must save the world.

While a teaser was released on YouTube, attendees at CinemaCon got to see an early look at an upcoming full trailer in which Neeson teases his past work in the “Taken” films, warning that when you take a life, there’s no going back. “It’s a moment that makes you say…that was awesome!”

And in a biting moment, as we see members of the Police Squad cry over a picture of the deceased Captain Ed Hocken, played by George Kennedy…before the camera moves to a picture of Detective Nordberg, followed by awkward silence.

For those of you too young to remember, Nordberg was played by O.J. Simpson.

Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu and Danny Huston co-star in the film, which has been in the works for over a decade and at one point was set to star Ed Helms.

The original “Naked Gun” franchise was the brainchild of David Zucker, Jim Zucker and Jim Abrahams, with the 1988 film “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!” marking an instant comedy classic with Nielsen’s signature dry delivery and the film’s send-up of cop dramas. It was followed by two sequels, 1991’s “The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear” and 1994’s “Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult,” all starring Nielsen.

Produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins and executive produced by Schaffer and Daniel M. Stillman, “The Naked Gun” opens exclusively in theaters on Aug. 1, 2025. Watch the teaser below.