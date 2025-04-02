First 10 Minutes of ‘F1’ Show Brad Pitt Winning 24 Hours of Daytona

Three years ago, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer made box office history with “Top Gun: Maverick.” Now the director-producer duo is back with “F1,” which stars Brad Pitt in a film that traveled around the world with Formula One to capture the intense action of the world’s premier racing circuit.

Warner Bros.’ showed off the depth of that action with a sneak peek of the first ten minutes of the film, which was produced by Apple on a reported $300 million budget.

In the opening, we see Pitt’s Sonny Hayes wake up in his beat up van, getting the call from his race team that it is time for him to take over the night shift for the 24 Hours of Daytona.

As Hayes gets in the car, his team is in seventh place. But thanks to a mix of misfortune from other drivers and aggressive driving on his part, Hayes gets his team back in the lead. One of the drivers he runs off the road has to be held back from attacking him after he exits the car, though Hayes had a wrench ready just in case.

Come daybreak, Hayes’ team has won the race, but he’s not interested in taking part in the celebration. He doesn’t even want to touch the trophy or the Rolex watch he gets as a sponsor prize. He simply takes his $5,000 bonus check, hops in his van and bolts.

But en route to his next race, he gets a visit from F1 team owner Ruben Cervantes, played by Javier Bardem. With nine races left in the season, Ruben is on the verge of losing his team in a forced sale, and he wants Hayes to come in and save the team. With a laugh, Hayes accepts.



“F1” hits theaters June 30.