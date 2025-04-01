A24’s Super Creepy ‘Bring Her Back’ Trailer Drops Sally Hawkins Into an Adoption Nightmare

Ready to “Bring Her Back?”

The sophomore feature from Danny and Michael Philippou, which re-teams them with A24, arrives in theaters on May 30. And we have the absolutely terrifying new trailer, which you can watch below – if you dare.

https://youtu.be/kBskrYZfhw8

“Bring Her Back” stars Sally Hawkins, as a woman who is seemingly attempting to resurrect her own child through the body of children who she is adopting. The trailer isn’t exactly clear, in a wonderful way – too many horror movie trailers give every plot detail (and, preciously, every scare) away. This trailer is, thankfully, big on mood and atmosphere. Something very witchy – and very wrong – seems to be going on and it is an extremely effective, unsettling trailer.

Along with “Bring Her Back,” A24 announced that the Philippous would return for a sequel to “Talk to Me,” teased as “Talk 2 Me,” although details have yet to be revealed. The original film, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023 and was released that summer, followed a group of teens who used a severed hand to commune with the ghost realm. A young girl (Sophie Wilde) takes things too far, with terrifying consequences. The film made $91.9 million worldwide on a budget of $4.5 million. Earlier this year, A24 teamed with IMAX to screen “Talk to Me” on the very big screen.

A24 will release “Bring Her Back” only in theaters on May 30.