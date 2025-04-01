A24’s Super Creepy ‘Bring Her Back’ Trailer Drops Sally Hawkins Into an Adoption Nightmare

The horror film reteams the Philippou Brothers and A24 following the 2023 hit “Talk to Me”

A24

Ready to “Bring Her Back?”

The sophomore feature from Danny and Michael Philippou, which re-teams them with A24, arrives in theaters on May 30. And we have the absolutely terrifying new trailer, which you can watch below – if you dare.

https://youtu.be/kBskrYZfhw8
https://youtu.be/kBskrYZfhw8

“Bring Her Back” stars Sally Hawkins, as a woman who is seemingly attempting to resurrect her own child through the body of children who she is adopting. The trailer isn’t exactly clear, in a wonderful way – too many horror movie trailers give every plot detail (and, preciously, every scare) away. This trailer is, thankfully, big on mood and atmosphere. Something very witchy – and very wrong – seems to be going on and it is an extremely effective, unsettling trailer.

Along with “Bring Her Back,” A24 announced that the Philippous would return for a sequel to “Talk to Me,” teased as “Talk 2 Me,” although details have yet to be revealed. The original film, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023 and was released that summer, followed a group of teens who used a severed hand to commune with the ghost realm. A young girl (Sophie Wilde) takes things too far, with terrifying consequences. The film made $91.9 million worldwide on a budget of $4.5 million. Earlier this year, A24 teamed with IMAX to screen “Talk to Me” on the very big screen.

A24 will release “Bring Her Back” only in theaters on May 30.

Talk to Me A24 Zoe Terakes
Read Next
'Talk to Me' Actor Zoe Terakes Decries Kuwait's Ban of Film: 'I'm Not a Theme. I'm a Person'

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…

Comments