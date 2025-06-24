Uma Thurman Thought ‘Hot Ones’ Celebs Faked the Heat Until She Tried It Herself: ‘I’m Going to Throw Up’ | Video

Uma Thurman learned the hard way that the wings on “Hot Ones” really are just as spicy as viewers have been led to believe.

The “Kill Bill” star competed against her “The Old Guard 2” co-star, Charlize Theron, in a spicy wing battle published Tuesday. She made it through much of the competition without even touching the wings in front of her, but eventually agreed to take a “mercy bite” of one wing in solidarity with the struggling Theron, who was tasked with eating two wings and initially called Thurman out for eating only a tiny piece of her chicken.

“I’m not stupid! This is crazy,” Thurman said in her defense. Moments later, she asked, “Is this poison? You can barely tell it’s chicken. It’s just burn.” Near the end of her and Theron’s “Hot Ones” interview, Thurman remarked, “I’m going to have new respect when I see people on this show now because I always kind of thought they were faking.”

You can watch the full “Hot Ones” video yourself in the video below:

As she dealt with the initial wave of heat from her hot wings, Thurman confidently told Theron, “Sweetie, I win because I actually did a mercy bite just to make you look good.” She quickly retracted that statement, telling her “Old Guard 2” co-star, “You win, because I’m going to throw up.”

Joined by female fighters Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, Thurman did end up emerging victorious from her hot wing battle with Theron. Even as she celebrated her win, though, Thurman admitted, “It’s actually still hurting.”

Earlier in the video, Thurman was asked which of her films she would pick to be on the Mount Rushmore of her career. “I’ll just go with a fan-favorite of ‘Kill Bill,’” she began. “Let’s give it to another Tarantino film. Let’s give it to ‘Pulp Fiction.’ What else? Something that I look really young and nice [in], like ‘Dangerous Liaisons.’ And something fun: ‘Super Ex-Girlfriend.’”

In addition to starring in those and other classic films, Thurman has also now confirmed, once and for all, that celebrities like her really are crying and struggling when they appear on “Hot Ones.”