Kathryn Hahn Throws Her Wing Across the ‘Hot Ones’ Set After One Bite: ‘That Was for Lupone!’ | Video

“The Studio” actress joins Seth Rogen for a hot wing challenge that leaves her in tears

Kathryn Hahn on "Hot Ones Versus"
Kathryn Hahn on "Hot Ones Versus" (Credit: First We Feast)

Kathryn Hahn gave her “Agatha All Along” co-star Patti LuPone a shoutout this week on “Hot Ones Versus,” taking a big bite of a wing before throwing it across the studio: “That was for Lupone!”

For those catching up, Hahn was referencing LuPone’s own appearance on “Hot One Versus” with their “Agatha All Along” co-star Aubrey Plaza back in September. After dishing on everyone from Joanna Gleason to Andrew Lloyd Webber while eating increasingly spicier chicken wings, the three-time Tony winner was then asked to look into the camera and apologize to Madonna for calling her a “movie killer” — or to eat another wing.

Without missing a beat, LuPone picked up a wing, stared down the camera, and ate it up. Plaza professed her love and called her “mommy” while LuPone took the remainder of her wing and threw it at the camera off set.

Cut to Hahn on Tuesday. Sitting with “The Studio” creator and co-star Seth Rogen, the Emmy nominee got through three rounds of the “Hot Ones” gauntlet — rounds that included an improvised puppet show and her refusing to answer the worst project she has ever agreed to do.

Patti LuPone Hot Ones
Read Next
Patti LuPone Eats 'Hot Ones' Death Wing After Refusing to Apologize for Calling Madonna a 'Movie Killer'

“Can I have my ice cream after this as a treat?” Hahn asked nervously before chowing down. The hot wing challenge had already been rough on the actress as tears streamed down her face and needed a full make-up retouching.

“No big deal,” Hahn said, putting on a brave face and taking a second bite. She then threw the wing out of sight.

“That was for LuPone!”

Watch the whole “Hot Ones Versus” episode below:

Catherine O'Hara in "The Studio" (Apple TV+)
Read Next
Is Seth Rogen's 'The Studio' Based on a True Story?

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Comments