Kathryn Hahn Throws Her Wing Across the ‘Hot Ones’ Set After One Bite: ‘That Was for Lupone!’ | Video

Kathryn Hahn gave her “Agatha All Along” co-star Patti LuPone a shoutout this week on “Hot Ones Versus,” taking a big bite of a wing before throwing it across the studio: “That was for Lupone!”

For those catching up, Hahn was referencing LuPone’s own appearance on “Hot One Versus” with their “Agatha All Along” co-star Aubrey Plaza back in September. After dishing on everyone from Joanna Gleason to Andrew Lloyd Webber while eating increasingly spicier chicken wings, the three-time Tony winner was then asked to look into the camera and apologize to Madonna for calling her a “movie killer” — or to eat another wing.

Without missing a beat, LuPone picked up a wing, stared down the camera, and ate it up. Plaza professed her love and called her “mommy” while LuPone took the remainder of her wing and threw it at the camera off set.

Cut to Hahn on Tuesday. Sitting with “The Studio” creator and co-star Seth Rogen, the Emmy nominee got through three rounds of the “Hot Ones” gauntlet — rounds that included an improvised puppet show and her refusing to answer the worst project she has ever agreed to do.

“Can I have my ice cream after this as a treat?” Hahn asked nervously before chowing down. The hot wing challenge had already been rough on the actress as tears streamed down her face and needed a full make-up retouching.

“No big deal,” Hahn said, putting on a brave face and taking a second bite. She then threw the wing out of sight.

“That was for LuPone!”

Watch the whole “Hot Ones Versus” episode below: