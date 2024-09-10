Patti LuPone Eats ‘Hot Ones’ Death Wing After Refusing to Apologize for Calling Madonna a ‘Movie Killer’

“There’s just some things some people can’t do, and you’ve just got to admit that you can’t do it,” the Broadway legend tells Aubrey Plaza

Patti LuPone Hot Ones
Patti LuPone on "Hot Ones" (Credit: First We Feast)

Patti LuPone is never one to bite her tongue — but she will withhold an apology.

Confronted by friend and former roommate Aubrey Plaza on a Tuesday episode of “Hot Ones Versus,” the Broadway legend and “Agatha All Along” star refused to apologize to Madonna for calling her a “movie killer” and “terrible actress.”

The moment came in Round 3 of the hot wing eating competition series, which saw the two actresses ask each other increasingly personal questions while eating increasingly hot wings. Plaza, calling back to a seven-year-old clip of LuPone on “Watch What Happens Live” in which she railed against Madonna’s acting abilities, demanded she “look into the camera and apologize to the pop icon or eat a death wing.”

LuPone didn’t flinch while staring into the camera and taking two big bites out of her Round 3 wing, throwing the rest off camera.

“I f–kin’ knew it!” Plaza gushed. “You are sick. I’m in love with you. I love you.”

Watch the full episode below:

“I saw her, I’ve seen her on stage and I saw her in a movie, and I went, ‘Eh, OK.’ You know? There’s just some things some people can’t do, and you’ve just got to admit that you can’t do it, that’s all,” LuPone reflected, to Plaza’s growing excitement and enthusiasm. “Don’t even try it. They can’t do everything.”

“Marry me,” Plaza begged — but LuPone had more to say.

“Like Kim F–king Kardashian! Can we go there? Or shall I eat a wing?” LuPone joked before moving on to the next round.

The public feud between LuPone and Madonna came to the fore in her 2017 appearance on Bravo’s Andy Cohen-hosted late night show, but it was likely brewing some time before then. LuPone won acclaim and a Tony Award for originating the role of Argentine political leader Eva Perón in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” in 1979. Madonna then went on to star in the same role in the film adaptation nearly 20 years later.

“She’s dead behind the eyes,” LuPone said of Madonna’s performance on “Watch What Happens Lives.” “She couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be in film or on stage.”

Watch the full “Hot Ones Versus” episode in the video above.

Benjamin Lindsay

