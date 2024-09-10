Lee Daniels Reveals the One Thing That Upset Him About Glenn Close’s Scenes in ‘The Deliverance’

Lee Daniels only had one moment that upset him about Glenn Close’s scenes in “The Deliverance” – a kiss.

While talking with each other for Interview Magazine, “The Deliverance” director revealed that his star’s kiss scene was the one point in the film that he didn’t trust his instinct.

“The only thing that I was upset about, I’ll tell you, because it was the one time I didn’t listen to my instinct, was having that man kiss you,” Daniels said. “That’s the only thing.”

The director continued, “I’m so f–king mad at myself. I was like, ‘This is ridiculous. Why am I treating her like Glenn Close?’ But yet, I have such reverence for you as an artist. You’re a part of the fabric, the fundamental fabric. And I knew what I was going to have you doing. I was like, ‘I can’t push it too much.’ But you’ve got to pick your battles. Does that make any sense at all?”

“It does,” Close responded. “You chickened out, man.”

In a separate interview with Close and co-star Andra Day, Close bemoaned that her kiss with Omar Epps was cut so short — “I wish I had asked for another take when he kissed me and have him kiss me a little bit longer because he just does this little peck!” she said, laughing. She added that she was “nervous” about the kiss — “just because, I don’t know, it’s Omar, but not nervous as a far as Alberta was concerned. I was nervous as Glenn, but I wasn’t nervous as Alberta, if that makes any sense.”

“The Deliverance” – a story based on true events of a woman, her three kids, and their grandmother claiming they were possessed in 2011 – has been having it’s viral moment since dropping on Netflix. Much of the talk has circled around a scene where Close’s character speaks lines nobody expected from the Academy Award nominee.

Close also went on record that she was warned that Daniels was “crazy.”

“For me, that’s a compliment,” she told Radio Andy. “A lot of times when people in this business say someone’s crazy it means they don’t suffer fools, and it means they have a vision and it doesn’t always go along with the crowd.”

“The Deliverance” is currently streaming on Netflix.