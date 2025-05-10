Charlize Theron Says Uma Thurman Deserved an Oscar for ‘Kill Bill’: ‘So Unbeliveable’ | Video

Uma Thurman should have won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1995, Charlize Theron told Jimmy Kimmel Friday night. “I think men get a lot of credit for these movies. … What she did in that film was just so unbelievable,” Theron said.

Theron and Thurman are co-stars in the upcoming Netflix film The Old Guard 2. “We knew each other kind of offhand, but I knew her from being a massive fan, just watching her work, and always wanted to do something with her,” Theron first told Kimmel. “Because when I came into the action world, she was really, to me, like, the sensei. She was the OG.”

The late night host then interjected, “I agree. She should’ve won the Academy Award for Kill Bill, right?” to which Theron answered, “A hundred percent.”

“To me, she’s just such a badass. So, since I’ve been in action movies, I’ve been like, ‘Who do I want to work with and do an action sequence with?’ It’s always been Uma Thurman. Always,” Theron added.

Thurman joined the cast of the action film in 2022. The movie is the follow-up to Netflix and Skydance’s 2020 action film about a secret group of mercenary killers, all of whom are immortal and have been fighting for centuries but have to fight to keep their identities secret when a new immortal member of their team is discovered. The movie was directed by Victoria Mahoney.

Theron also said Thurma is “intimidating” but added the actress is also “really sweet and kind and thoughtful, and so hardworking.”

“But I was definitely intimidated by her, especially when she showed up and she was given one sword and we had worked out this whole sequence and she went, ‘I think I want two swords,’” Theron added.

