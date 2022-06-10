Uma Thurman and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding are set to join Charlize Theron in the cast of Netflix’s “The Old Guard 2.”

The film is the sequel to Netflix and Skydance’s 2020 action film about a covert group of mercenary killers, all of whom are immortal and have been fighting for centuries but have to fight to keep their identities secret when a new immortal member of their team is discovered.

Thurman and Golding join the previously announced cast of those returning from the original, including Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

No character details were revealed for either Thurman or Golding, and plot details for the sequel are still under wraps.

Victoria Mahoney is taking over the directing duties on “The Old Guard 2” from Gina Prince-Bythewood, who remains a producer on the film along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah and Marc Evans for Marc Evans Productions.

After directing on TV shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Queen Sugar,” Mahoney became the first female director on a “Star Wars” film when she served as second-unit director on “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Her credits also include episodes of “Lovecraft Country” and “The Morning Show,” as well as her 2011 indie film “Yelling to the Sky.”

Greg Rucka wrote the screenplay for “The Old Guard 2” based on his graphic novel series with Leandro Fernández. Rucka is also an executive producer on the film.

“The Old Guard” remains one of Netflix’s most popular films ever, having been watched for 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release. And Skydance, too, is behind some of those other mega hits for Netflix, including “6 Underground,” “The Adam Project” and the upcoming “Heart of Stone.”

Uma Thurman recently starred as Arianna Huffington in the series “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” and appeared in the show “Suspicion,” and she’s currently filming “The Kill Room” alongside her daughter Maya Hawke.

Henry Golding recently starred in the action film “Snake Eyes” and will next be seen opposite Dakota Johnson in Netflix’s Jane Austen adaptation “Persuasion.”

Thurman is represented by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment, Jonathan Sanders & Co, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations, and Hansen Jacobson Teller.