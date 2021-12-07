Henry Golding has found his next project in “Nameless,” bestselling author Dean Koontz’s series of short stories.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star is set to star in the television adaptation and will produce via his company Long House Productions. Indie production company SK Global and The Mazur Kaplan Company will co-produce. The rights were acquired by Brian Kornreich, Head of Business & Legal Affairs for SK Global. No network is attached to the deal yet.

The 12-story series follows Nameless, a rogue secret operative who’s lost his identity to amnesia. All he has is a mission, assigned by a shadowy agency, propelling him to travel the country turning predators into prey and dispensing justice when the law fails. As he moves from town to town, the pain of his past can’t hold him back, until dark and splintered visions lead him toward his greatest test yet.

Originally published by Amazon Original Stories, the series held the top spot on the Kindle Singles Bestseller list following its final publication in 2021.

“I’ve long been fascinated by the idea of telling a mystery thriller in an episodic format. But to work with the master of suspense thrillers – Dean Koontz’s ‘Nameless’ is beyond my expectations,” said Golding in a statement. “To bring this exceptional series to the screen with my partners SK Global and Mazur Kaplan will be an exhilarating journey as we look to bring a fresh and unique take on Dean’s characters.”

Adds Koontz, “I’m delighted to have my material in the hands of such dedicated and accomplished producers, and when I heard the name Henry Golding, I shouted, ‘YES!’ Mr. Golding will be perfect and unforgettable as ‘Nameless.'”

The deal, which falls under a first-look pact between Golding and SK Global, is Golding and SK Global’s latest addition to a crowded slate. He is soon to star in Netflix’s adaptation of the Jane Austen novel “Persuasion” alongside Dakota Johnson and continues to appear in the thriller “Assassin’s Club,” co-starring Noomi Rapace, Sam Neil and Daniella Melchoir.

SK Global, which served as a producer on “Crazy Rich Asians” is currently filming Netflix’s “limited series Thai Cave Rescue” with Jon M. Chu and Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya co-producing and co-directing. Other projects in development include “The Baccarat Machine,” an adaptation of “Crazy Rich Asians” author Kevin Kwan’s novel “Sex and Vanity,” and an adaptation of the bestselling novel “Billion Dollar Whale.”

Golding is repped by CAA, Megan Silverman Management and attorney Rick Genow.