That’s Madame Uma Thurman, to you.

The actress has been cast as Ellen Claremont, the newly elected President of the United States, in the upcoming film adaptation of “Red, White and Royal Blue.” The film is a young adult romantic comedy based on a novel of the same name.

Thurman joins Taylor Zakhar Perez, who will lead the adaptation as her son Alex Claremont-Diaz. Perez will star opposite Nicholas Galitzine as young royal Prince Henry.

Here’s a logline for the movie:

Handsome, charismatic, brilliant―his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House. There’s only one problem: Alex has a long-running feud with his royal counterpart across the pond, Prince Henry (Galitzine). And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse. Heads of family, state, and other handlers devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce between the two rivals. What at first begins as a fake, Instragramable friendship grows into something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined. Soon Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could complicate his mother’s re-election campaign and upend two nations.

“Red, White and Royal Blue” marks the directorial debut for playwright Matthew López, who also adapted the screenplay from the novel by author Casey McQuiston. Production begins this month in the U.K.

“I am overjoyed that Uma will be joining us to play President Claremont. Her intelligence, warmth, and humor are a perfect match for Casey’s iconic character. I cannot wait to be on our Oval Office set with her,” López said in a statement Thursday.

“Red, White and Royal Blue” hails from Berlanti/Schechter Films. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film, with Michael McGrath executive producing. The film will premiere on Prime Video, though a release date has not been announced.