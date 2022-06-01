Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2022

A new season of “The Boys,” the latest “Bond” movie and the entire “Twilight” franchise are among the new streaming additions to Amazon Prime Video in June. The highly anticipated “The Boys” Season 3 is set to premiere on June 3 with the first three episodes of the season, followed by one new episode weekly.

The Jenny Han adaptation “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” a new YA series, premieres on June 17. And Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie “No Time to Die” makes its streaming debut on Prime Video on June 10.

As far as noteworthy library titles go, this is also your new streaming home for the “Twilight” franchise, while “Shaun of the Dead,” “Galaxy Quest” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox” will all be streaming starting June 1.

We’ve also included a complete list of what’s new on Freevee – formerly known as IMDbTV – in June, which will be hosting the entire series runs of “Alias” and the first three seasons of “Bewitched” to stream for free.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in June 2022 below.

June 1

Call Me By Your Name (2018)

Half Baked (1998)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge 2: Going for the Gold (2006)

The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream (2008)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Black Swan (2010)

Juno (2007)

The Transporter (2002)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)

Mother! (2017)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

The Wiz (1978)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Sabrina (1995)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Whip It! (2009)

Next Day Air (2009)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Mr. Wrong (1996)

The Mod Squad (1999)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

Meatballs (1979)

Antwone Fisher (2003)

Annie Hall (1977)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Megamind (2010)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

The Presidio (1988)

Mermaids (1990)

Switchback (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Baby Monitor Murders (2020)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Time Machine (2002)

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Love Letter (1999)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Philadelphia (1994)

Snake Eyes (1998)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

In & Out (1997)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Fences (2016)

New York Undercover (1994)

Will & Grace

June 3

The Boys Season 3

June 5

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

June 10

Fairfax Season 2

No Time To Die (2021)

June 12

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

My Fake Boyfriend (2022)

June 17

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Lake

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

June 24

At Home With the Gils

Chloe

Sin Limites/Boundless

The One That Got Away

Everything Coming to Freevee in June

June 1

Alias Seasons 1-5

Bewitched Seasons 1-3

The Librarians

All About My Mother

Battle of the Sexes

Bring It On: Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Brothers

Cats

Cedar Rapids

Crash

Drumline

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Grandma

Greed

Harriet

He Got Game

Holy Man

Hotel for Dogs

I Can Only Imagine

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Interlude in Prague

Knight and Day

Leatherheads

Metro

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Mr. 3000

Nanny McPhee Returns

Orlando

Out of Sight

Out of the Furnace

Outbreak

Parental Guidance

People Like Us

Prometheus

Push

Running with Scissors

Serving in Silence: The Margarethe

Cammermeyer Story

Shrek

Shrek 2

Skin Deep

Slumdog Millionaire

State of Play

Step Up

Stepmom

Strange Magic

The American

The Beach

The Celluloid Closet

The Change-Up

The Flintstones

The Insider

The Lucky One

The Opposite of Sex

The Revenant

Tooth Fairy

Undercover Brother

War Horse

When in Rome

Year One

Zero Dark Thirty

June 10

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis

June 15

The Celebrity Dating Game

101 Ways to Leave a Game Show

Bet on Your Baby

BattleBots Seasons 1-2

The Hustler Seasons 1-2

I Survived a Japanese Game Show Seasons 1-2

Holey Moley S1-3

The $100,000 Pyramid Seasons 1-5

Match Game Seasons 1-5

Life of Crime

June 21

Money Monster

June 24

Corner Gas Animated Season 4

June 30

Sherlock Gnomes