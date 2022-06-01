Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2022

A new season of “The Boys,” the latest “Bond” movie and the entire “Twilight” franchise are among the new streaming additions to Amazon Prime Video in June. The highly anticipated “The Boys” Season 3 is set to premiere on June 3 with the first three episodes of the season, followed by one new episode weekly.
The Jenny Han adaptation “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” a new YA series, premieres on June 17. And Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie “No Time to Die” makes its streaming debut on Prime Video on June 10.
As far as noteworthy library titles go, this is also your new streaming home for the “Twilight” franchise, while “Shaun of the Dead,” “Galaxy Quest” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox” will all be streaming starting June 1.
We’ve also included a complete list of what’s new on Freevee – formerly known as IMDbTV – in June, which will be hosting the entire series runs of “Alias” and the first three seasons of “Bewitched” to stream for free.
Check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in June 2022 below.
June 1
Call Me By Your Name (2018)
Half Baked (1998)
The Cutting Edge (1992)
The Cutting Edge 2: Going for the Gold (2006)
The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream (2008)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Black Swan (2010)
Juno (2007)
The Transporter (2002)
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)
Mother! (2017)
The Sandlot (1993)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
The Wiz (1978)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Sabrina (1995)
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Whip It! (2009)
Next Day Air (2009)
World’s Greatest Dad (2009)
Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Mr. Wrong (1996)
The Mod Squad (1999)
I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
Meatballs (1979)
Antwone Fisher (2003)
Annie Hall (1977)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Megamind (2010)
Rejoice and Shout (2011)
The Presidio (1988)
Mermaids (1990)
Switchback (1997)
Top Gun (1986)
Baby Monitor Murders (2020)
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Time Machine (2002)
Mr. Mom (1983)
The Love Letter (1999)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
Philadelphia (1994)
Snake Eyes (1998)
The Fighting Temptations (2003)
Walking Tall (2004)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
In & Out (1997)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
Not Without My Daughter (1991)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
Fences (2016)
New York Undercover (1994)
Will & Grace
June 3
The Boys Season 3
June 5
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)
June 10
Fairfax Season 2
No Time To Die (2021)
June 12
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)
The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)
My Fake Boyfriend (2022)
June 17
The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Lake
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)
June 24
At Home With the Gils
Chloe
Sin Limites/Boundless
The One That Got Away
Everything Coming to Freevee in June
June 1
Alias Seasons 1-5
Bewitched Seasons 1-3
The Librarians
All About My Mother
Battle of the Sexes
Bring It On: Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Brothers
Cats
Cedar Rapids
Crash
Drumline
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Grandma
Greed
Harriet
He Got Game
Holy Man
Hotel for Dogs
I Can Only Imagine
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Interlude in Prague
Knight and Day
Leatherheads
Metro
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Mr. 3000
Nanny McPhee Returns
Orlando
Out of Sight
Out of the Furnace
Outbreak
Parental Guidance
People Like Us
Prometheus
Push
Running with Scissors
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe
Cammermeyer Story
Shrek
Shrek 2
Skin Deep
Slumdog Millionaire
State of Play
Step Up
Stepmom
Strange Magic
The American
The Beach
The Celluloid Closet
The Change-Up
The Flintstones
The Insider
The Lucky One
The Opposite of Sex
The Revenant
Tooth Fairy
Undercover Brother
War Horse
When in Rome
Year One
Zero Dark Thirty
June 10
Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis
June 15
The Celebrity Dating Game
101 Ways to Leave a Game Show
Bet on Your Baby
BattleBots Seasons 1-2
The Hustler Seasons 1-2
I Survived a Japanese Game Show Seasons 1-2
Holey Moley S1-3
The $100,000 Pyramid Seasons 1-5
Match Game Seasons 1-5
Life of Crime
June 21
Money Monster
June 24
Corner Gas Animated Season 4
June 30
Sherlock Gnomes