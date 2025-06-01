‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Trailer: Adam Sandler’s Unlikely Golfer Returns for Another Round

Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore is back to swing for the fences — and, ideally, the green — again.

Nearly 30 years after he made his big-screen debut in 1996, Sandler’s beloved hockey-player-turned-professional-golfer is set to make his long-awaited, unlikely return in “Happy Gilmore 2.” Netflix released a brief teaser for the film back in March, but now the streamer has unveiled the first, full-length trailer for “Happy Gilmore 2” as part of its 2025 Tudum Live fan event.

“Even when you’re at the top of your game, you can always shank one,” Sandler’s older Happy explains at the start of the trailer. Facing $300,000 in tuition fees for his daughter’s (Sunny Sandler) ballet school, Happy decides to pick his golf clubs up again and take another shot at success — both financially and as a professional athlete. Other moments throughout the trailer tease Happy’s unshaken tendency to still flip out on the golf course when things don’t go his way, as well as a humorous confrontation in a graveyard between him and his old rival, Shooter McGavin (a returning Christopher McDonald).

Sandler, for his part, seems to have seamlessly stepped back into the shoes of one of his most iconic characters. You can watch the full “Happy Gilmore 2” trailer yourself below.

Summer just got happy-er. Adam Sandler stars in Happy Gilmore 2 arriving July 25. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/yfB2kulovK — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2025

Sandler and McDonald are not the only “Happy Gilmore” stars who have returned for the sequel. Julie Bowen and Allen Covert have both reprised their respective roles as Virginia and Otto, and Ben Stiller is also back as the mustachioed Hal, who still seems as conniving and unlikable as he was 30 years ago.

They are joined in “Happy Gilmore 2” by a wide array of newcomers, including Bad Bunny, Kid Cudi, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, Kym Whitley, Jim Downey and Nick Swardson. “Murder Mystery” filmmaker Kyle Newacheck has taken over the director’s chair this time for original “Happy Gilmore” director Dennis Dugan. Viewers will still get to see Dugan back as Doug Thompson, though, when the sequel debuts this summer.

“Happy Gilmore 2” premieres Friday, July 25 on Netflix.