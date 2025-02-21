Adam Sandler Offers a Sweet ‘Wedding Singer’ Callback for Drew Barrymore’s 50th Birthday | Video

Adam Sandler buried a little Easter egg in his birthday message for Drew Barrymore’s 50th. The “Happy Gilmore” and “Uncut Gems” star dropped a reference to “The Wedding Singer” in his video message that was shown on Friday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“I just want to tell you happy birthday from all of us. Fifty years you’ve been on this planet, making it so much better. We are so happy to have you on planet Earth. We all love you, we all think you’re the sweetest — everybody I know does,” Sandler said in his video, which was posted on the show’s Instagram feed. “Happy, happy birthday. All of us want to grow old with you, and we will. So you keep being you, Drew, and making us all feel excited about life.”

Sandler then pantomimed kissing the camera repeatedly and said, “From me and Jackie,” a reference to his wife Jackie Titone.

In the final moments of “The Wedding Singer,” Sandler’s Robbie crashes a flight that Julia (Barrymore) is on with her fiancé Glenn (Matthew Glave). As Julia looks around in surprise, Robbie sings a song he’s written for her, titled “Grow Old With You.” The movie then ends in the same way as all good rom-coms: Julia and Robbie profess their love for each other, the jerky Glenn is forced into an airplane bathroom and Billy Idol is so impressed by Robbie’s song, he offers to introduce him to the executives at his record label.

Altogether, Sandler and Barrymore starred in three movies: the most critically acclaimed of which is 1998’s “The Wedding Singer.” That was followed in 2004 by the commercially successful “50 First Dates” and in 2014 by the largely panned “Blended.”

Barrymore turns 50 this Saturday.

