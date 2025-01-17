‘Hollywood Squares’ EP Says He ‘Didn’t Have to Convince’ Drew Barrymore to Be Center Square

“Hollywood Squares” is back for a new generation. The gameshow, which originally aired in 1966 and has seen several reboots since is back with a new center square: Drew Barrymore.

Executive producer Jesse Collins told TheWrap he wanted to bring back the game show for years, but it wasn’t until longtime fan of the show Barrymore signed on that the project really took off.

“Drew’s Rolodex is insane. Having her in that center square for all 20 episodes just made everybody feel like this is definitely a safe place for me to come and and show my knowledge or lack thereof, and just generally, have fun,” the “Rhythm + Flow” producer told TheWrap.

Collins also joked the show has probably never seen a center square sit in other people’s seats as much as the “50 First Dates” actress. “It’s that need to hug,” he said. Host Nate Burleson chimed in agreeing that “it’s hard for her to sit still.”

The game is simple. It’s tic-tac-toe, but in each square sits a different comedian, actor, athlete or special guest. Host Nate Burleson poses a question to the celebrity occupying the square and each contestant must either agree or disagree to put an X or O on the game board.

Though straight forward in concept, “Hollywood Squares” has made audiences laugh for generations. With quick quips from comedians or even flirty banter between the contestants and celebrities, the show keeps people on their toes.

“The game is important, but really it’s about seeing celebrities at their best with their knowledge or lack thereof,” Collins said. “It was like Nate’s hosting the party at Drew’s house is the way we thought about it and all were welcome.”

Drew Barrymore as the center square in “Hollywood Squares” (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

The 2025 iteration of the series is no different. Laughter was the key component to making the show resonate.

Burleson, former NFL wide receiver, hosts the show. The football commentator said that he felt lucky to get a front row seat to some of his favorite stars. The host discussed how he balanced letting the comedians riff but keeping the show on track.

“You realize that it’s better that you are in the driver’s seat and letting everybody in the car lose their minds while you pay attention to the road than trying to join the conversation, because that’s when it’s going to crash,” he told The Wrap.

Burleson said that a show like “Hollywood Squares” is needed now more than ever. The intersection of the fierce competition and the spicy comedy make this show a must-watch.

“When you try to grab on to shows or events that bring us together, it’s usually concerts, comedy shows, stand-ups, sports events, and this show gives you a little bit of all of that,” the host and football commentator told TheWrap. “One thing we can all do together without any of our divisiveness wedging itself in the middle, is laugh, and this is what our show does.”

“Hollywood Squares” will air a special episode this Sunday after the AFC Divisional Playoff Game on CBS at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The game show will then air on Thursday, Jan. 23 before returning to regularly scheduled programming, airing weekly on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.