BuzzFeed public

TheWrap

Why BuzzFeed May Already Be in Trouble as a Newly Public Company | Analysis

by | December 9, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Going from viral content to commerce is not an easy shift

After just three days as the first publicly traded digital media company, BuzzFeed is already showing signs of strain in its attempt to redefine itself as a brand that stands for more than cat memes and trivia quizzes.

Since BuzzFeed began trading publicly on Monday after merging with the special purpose acquisition company 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, shares have slipped 30% from $10.95 to $7.68 at market close on Wednesday.

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

chicago finales

Ratings: ‘Chicago’ Fall Finales Win Wednesday for NBC

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Facts of Life’/‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Sheds 1 Million Viewers From Last ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’

4 Key Issues for New FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, From Net Neutrality to Digital Divide
(Amazon Prime Video/Disney/Netflix)

‘The Wheel of Time,’ ‘Arcane’ and ‘Hawkeye’ Are This Week’s Most In-Demand New Series
chris cuomo replacement

Who Could Replace Chris Cuomo in CNN’s Primetime Lineup?

Inside Spyex, an Agency That Connects Hollywood With Real-Life Spies
buzzfeed jonah peretti

BuzzFeed Shares Fall on First Day of Public Trading
National Christmas Tree Lighted For Holiday Season

Ratings: CBS’ Christmas-Tree Lighting Draws 1.5 Million Fewer Viewers Than NBC’s Rockefeller Center Event
West Side Story

Can ‘West Side Story’ Break the Box Office Curse for Big-Screen Musicals?

Streaming Ad Revenue to Double by 2026, Topping $32 Billion Globally | Charts
jonah peretti buzzfeed

BuzzFeed to Go Public Monday After Merger With SPAC, Acquisition of Complex Networks