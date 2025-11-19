CAA Brand Management Acquires Beanstalk Licensing Agency

CAA Brand Management has reached a deal to acquire Beanstalk, a brand licensing agency with expertise in food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, home improvement, entertainment and gaming, the agency announced on Wednesday.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1992, Beanstalk helps brands and manufacturers develop consumer products and experiences that extend their reach and strengthen connections with consumers. The company’s clients include Fortune 500 companies and other major brands.

Beanstalk will be integrated into CAA Brand Management, forming the largest brand development and licensing agency in the business.

“CAA Brand Management and Beanstalk share a common belief in the power of creativity, collaboration, and integrity to create lasting brand value,” Perry Wolfman, CEO of CAA Brand Management, said in a statement. “We have long admired Beanstalk’s reputation for excellence and their dedication to client service. Bringing our teams together integrates two industry leaders that view brand stewardship not as a transaction, but as a trusted partnership grounded in purpose and performance.”

“This combination represents a tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth for our clients,” Noah Gelbart, president of CAA Brand Management, said. “Together, we can offer deeper category expertise, a broader global footprint, and greater strategic innovation. By combining our complementary capabilities, we are creating a platform that can unlock new value and opportunity for brands in every corner of the world.”

“When two forces of creativity unite, the possibilities don’t just grow, they multiply,” Allison Ames, Beanstalk CEO, who will become Co-President of CAA Brand Management, added. “Our companies share a deep commitment to client excellence and a long-term vision for what brand management can achieve. Together, we’re not just shaping the future of brand licensing – we’re redefining it. I am very excited about amplifying our impact and setting a new standard of leadership in our industry.”