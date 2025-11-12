CAA Promotes 6 to Agent and Executive Ranks

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted six Elevate trainees, including Josie Abrahams, Stefano Priante, Will Purslow, Sydney Shiffman, Serena Silver and Morgan Southwick to Agent or Executive, the agency announced on Wednesday.

Abrahams, who is based in Los Angeles, has been promoted to executive in the talent business ventures department, where she will work with clients across the agency to build scalable businesses and develop partnerships in luxury fashion, liquor, beauty and more. Abrahams began her career in executive partnerships and events at Chateau Marmont. She joined CAA in 2021 as an assistant in talent business ventures, and was accepted into CAA Elevate in 2023. Abrahams graduated from Bard College with a degree in art history and attended the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where she studied comparative literature and film.

Priante has been promoted to agent in baseball. Based in Los Angeles, Priante began his career at CAA Sports in 2021, serving as a departmental assistant in the baseball division. In 2024, he was promoted to marketing professional and accepted into CAA Elevate. Priante graduated from Cornell University with a degree in industrial and labor relations.

Purslow has been promoted to Agent in Property Sales at CAA Sports in London, where he will focus on building brand sponsorship opportunities for premium global rights holders. Purslow earned first-class honours in Modern Languages from the University of Bristol in 2020 and went on to receive an MSc in International Business from Hult International Business School, before beginning his career in the sports industry at Pitch Marketing Group in 2021. He joined CAA in 2022 as an assistant to Kiran Vora and Jack Fairs, was elevated to Professional in 2024, and accepted into CAA Elevate in March 2025.

New York-based Shiffman has been promoted to Agent within the agency’s Books department, which represents thought leaders, change agents, award-winning authors, and artists in their worldwide publishing activities. Shiffman will work across the agency to identify and create publishing opportunities for clients, with a focus on platform-driven nonfiction, particularly books by digital talent in the culinary, lifestyle, and beauty spaces. Shiffman began her career in 2021 at Ballantine, an imprint of Penguin Random House, where she served as an editorial assistant on numerous bestselling titles by authors including Mel Brooks, Priyanka Chopra, André Leon Talley, and Taylor Jenkins Reid. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, Shiffman joined CAA as an intern in the Books department in 2019, returned to the agency in 2022, and was accepted into Elevate in 2024.

Los Angeles-based Silver has been promoted to Talent Agent. She began her career at CAA in 2021 at the agency’s experiential entertainment affiliate, Constellation Immersive. In 2023, she served as an assistant to Christian Carino before being accepted into CAA Elevate in 2024. Silver graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in Fine Arts.

Southwick has been promoted to Executive in Strategic Development. A graduate from Arizona State University with a degree in Business and Sociology, Southwick began her career at Snapchat. She joined CAA in 2019 as an assistant to Michael Blank before being promoted to Coordinator in 2022, and accepted into CAA Elevate in 2023. She is based in Los Angeles.