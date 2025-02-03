CAA’s Hildy Gottlieb to Retire After 48 Years

Veteran agent Hildy Gottlieb is set to retire this month, Creative Artists Agency announced on Monday.

Gottlieb, who joined CAA in 2022 following its acquisition of ICM Partners, has represented a diverse range of Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award-winning artists throughout her 48-year career.

She moved to ICM’s Los Angeles office in 1980 following three years at J. Michael Bloom Ltd. in New York.

“Throughout her career, Hildy has been instrumental in cultivating the careers of remarkable artists,” Franklin Latt and Rachel Rusch, co-heads of CAA’s Motion Picture Talent department, said in a joint statement on Monday. “Her superb taste, relationships and passion served her clients and colleagues well. We wish her all the best as she begins this next chapter.”

Some of Gottlieb’s clients include new Superman David Corenswet; Lewis Pullman, who will next be seen in Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts*”; and Olivia Colman, who most recently starred in Sundance film “Jimpa” opposite John Lithgow; “Snow White” headliner Rachel Zegler, “1883” star Isabel May; and “The Day of the Jackal’s” Lashana Lynch.