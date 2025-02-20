CAA Promotes 14 to Agent and Executive Ranks

CAA has promoted 14 Elevate trainees to Agent or Executive ranks across multiple departments and international offices, the agency announced on Thursday.

The promotions span various divisions including Sports, Motion Picture, Music Touring, Games, Comedy, Television, and Theatre. The newly promoted class will be based across global locations including Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, London, and Singapore.

Among the promotions, Oliver Acutt will serve as Executive in Sports Talent Sales in London, focusing on digital brand partnerships and content strategy for CAA Sports’ talent roster. Lianne Adamopoulos has been elevated to Executive in Property Sales at CAA Sports APAC in Singapore, where she will manage commercial partnerships for global rights holders across multiple sports.

In Los Angeles, the agency promoted several trainees to Agent, including Michael Gianino in Motion Picture Talent, Cooper Patterson in Games, Marisa Pisterzi in Comedy Touring, Landon Shepanek in Motion Picture Talent, Ben Sibley in Television Literary, and Dom Valentyn in Music Touring.

The Nashville office saw two promotions in the Music Touring department, with Ethan Goldish and Cam Jensen being elevated to Agent. In New York, Kennedy Woodard was promoted to Agent in the Theatre department, where she will work with theatre artists and develop stage-to-screen projects.

Additional promotions include Thomas Brooke to Executive in Property Sales at CAA Sports in London, Drew Leffler to Motion Picture Literary Agent, and Ryder White to Motion Picture Talent Agent in Los Angeles.

All promotees were participants in CAA Elevate, the agency’s next-generation training and practical development curriculum with an emphasis on entrepreneurialism, inclusion, curiosity, collaboration, service, and a growth mindset.

Building upon the rich heritage of the agency’s historical Training Program, and reimagined for today’s rapidly changing world, CAA Elevate was designed to cultivate best practices, encourage innovation, foster global strategic-thinking, and nurture the talents of CAA’s agents and executives in training.