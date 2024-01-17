CAA Promotes 6 to Agent and Executive Ranks

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted six staffers to the agent or executive rank across several divisions, including sports, fashion, music, and communications, the agency announced Wednesday.

The promoted employees represent a diverse range of backgrounds, divisions, and geographic locations. Their elevations come after completion of CAA Elevate, the agency’s competitive training program that focuses on preparing the next generation of agents and executives.

Sebastian Brogan was promoted to Agent in Basketball. Based in New York, Brogan began his career at CAA in 2016 as a mailroom clerk. He then served as an assistant to Lloyd Frischer and Tyeke Sullivan in Basketball before being accepted to Elevate in 2021. Brogan is a graduate of Syracuse University, where he earned degrees in Finance and Marketing.

Olivia Brooks, who is based in the Los Angeles office, has been promoted to Executive in the CAA Foundation. In her new role, she will head internal initiatives to increase global employee engagement in addition to advising many of the world’s leading fashion designers, models, and digital talent on their unique philanthropic goals. A graduate of the University of Southern California, Brooks began her career at CAA in 2018 and was accepted into Elevate in 2023.

Based in Texas, Kaitlin Gascoyne has been promoted to Executive in Basketball. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Sports Management, Gascoyne began her career at CAA Sports in 2018, serving as an intern in Basketball. She then served as an assistant to Jessica Holtz in 2019 before being accepted into Elevate in 2021 and promoted to Basketball Marketing Professional the same year.

New York-based Ross Lee was promoted to Executive in Global Client Strategy where he will focus on helping launch scalable, commercial businesses for sports clients, as well as traditional talent across the agency. Lee began his career at CAA in 2017 as a mailroom clerk before serving as an assistant to CAA Sports CFO Frank Moore and Global Client Strategy Head Toby Borg. In 2022, he was promoted to Global Client Strategy Coordinator and accepted into Elevate in 2023. Lee graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Finance.

Jeff Lynds was promoted to Executive in Basketball, where he will continue to identify and execute marketing opportunities for the agency’s Basketball clients. Based in New York, Lynds began his career at CAA as an intern in 2008. He held positions at Arete Sports Agency and Independence Mission Schools before returning to CAA Sports as a Basketball Marketing Professional in 2021. Lynds received a degree in Political Science from the University of Utah, and a JD and MBA from Villanova University’s Charles Widger School of Law School and School of Business, respectively.

Jenna Powell has been promoted to Executive in Corporate Communications. She joined CAA in 2018 as an Assistant to Chief Communications Officer Michael Mand after graduating from Pepperdine University with a degree in Public Relations. Powell was named Coordinator in 2019, before being promoted to Communications Manager in 2020. Based in Nashville, she will continue to focus on building out communications initiatives and media relations for CAA’s Music Touring, Digital Media, Theatre, and Gaming divisions.