CAA Sets Dates for 2024 Moebius Film Festival

The CAA Moebius Film Festival, an annual two-day screening series showcasing

graduate student filmmakers, will take place May 30-31, the agency announced on Monday.

This year’s event features an expanded portfolio of participating schools, including the festival’s first international-based institutions, the Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT) in Dublin, Ireland, and the National Film and Television School (NFTS) in Beaconsfield, England, along with New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts joining the program.

Previously featured schools include emerging filmmakers from the American Film Institute (AFI) Conservatory, the School of Film/Video at CalArts and the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

The ninth edition of the Moebius Film Festival will feature 10 short films curated from more than 130 submissions, including live-action, animated and foreign language entries, all celebrating a wide range of perspectives and highlighting its commitment to embracing cultural and artistic diversity.

Films in this year’s festival include “We Met at Camp” by MC Plaschke, “How to Skin a Cheetah” by Meghan O’Shaughnessy, “Deep Into the Forest” by Xinhao Lu and the animated films “Bug Diner” by Phoebe Jane Hart, “Escape Artist” by Kieran Barker and “Dragfox” by Lisa Ott.

Conceived by former trainees and current CAA Motion Picture agents Christina Chou, Zach Kaplan and Pete Stein, in addition to Lingie Park, Moebius is organized by a team of young leaders across the agency — including Annie Buckley, Josie Bullen, Connie Deng, Casey Fraser, Max Geschwind, Edward Lau, Jessica Lee, Jack Spencer and Saundarya Thapa.

“Each year, Moebius serves as a platform to amplify new voices in filmmaking from around the world. We are excited to welcome our new international partners, further enriching the diverse tapestry of stories that define the spirit of the festival,” Chou, Kaplan and Stein said in a joint statement.