CAA TV Agent Sonya Rosenfeld to Retire After 35 Years

Sonya Rosenfeld, longtime TV agent and member of the board of CAA, will retire at the end of the year after 35 years, the agency said Thursday.

Her clients include many accomplished talents, from “CSI” actor William Petersen to actor-director Ben Falcone to directors like Mimi Leder and Ava DuVernay to producers Eric Roth and Scott Frank.

The senior-most woman in CAA’s Television department joined the company in 1986, just two days after she graduated from UCLA. She was promoted to agent in 1989.

Throughout her career, Rosenfeld has been involved in hits like “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Big Little Lies,” “The Morning Show,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Queen Sugar,” “When They See Us,” “Justified” and “Empire,” among many others.

She is on the Board of Directors of the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation, and has also done volunteer work for Luminaries, Jrs. and Step Up.