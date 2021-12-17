All 124 Cable Channels Ranked by Average Viewership in 2021

Finally, mercifully, Comedy.TV is not dead last

ESPN (1.658 million, up 14%) welcomed live sports back in 2021, jumping from last year’s fourth-place cable channel in primetime to No. 2 this time around. The Top 4 channels are again cable’s main news and sports channels, the genres that live viewing favors.

Another year, another Fox News Channel viewer victory (on cable). Fox News was the most-watched basic-cable channel (of 124) in 2021, averaging 2.361 million primetime viewers each evening, according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day data set. That number was down a whopping 35% from the 2020 average, but that’s what happens when you turn the calendar page over from an election year. Just ask the other guys: MSNBC, this year’s No. 3 channel, declined 28% and No. 4 CNN sank 39%.

TNT (No. 6) and TBS (No. 7) also benefited from the return of live sports — (basketball and baseball, respectively), and along with fourth-quarter giant Hallmark Channel (No. 8), leapfrogged TLC (No. 6 last year, now No. 9). This year’s Top 10 was comprised of the same channels as last year’s — just in a slightly different order.

No. 11 USA Network improved its standing, while Food Network declined. A&E, now without hit series “Live PD,” tumbled from 14th place to 19th place.

NBCU’s Bravo, which this year lost “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” fell from 17th to 20th, while INSP, the religious-programming-turned-Western-programming cable channel recently profiled in this weekly ratings column, jumped from 16th to 12th. Lower down the list, the AMC Networks-owned weTV rose from 28th to 23rd.

But we know what you’re really here for: Did Comedy.TV finish in last place again? The answer: No! It toppled beIN Sports, the year’s new biggest loser.

The 2021 list is below, with viewer tallies in thousands (000). Nielsen counts anyone age 2 and older in its “total viewers” (P2+) data set. The numbers in this story are Calendar 2021 through Dec. 13, 2021.

1 FOX NEWS CHANNEL 2,361 2 ESPN 1,658 3 MSNBC 1,547 4 CNN 1,097 5 HOME AND GARDEN TV 1,089 6 TURNER NETWORK TELEVISION 1,020 7 TBS NETWORK 998 8 HALLMARK CHANNEL 973 9 TLC 824 10 HISTORY 780 11 USA NETWORK 764 12 DISCOVERY CHANNEL 754 12 INSP 754 14 FOOD NETWORK 710 15 INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY 587 16 LIFETIME TELEVISION 560 17 HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES 513 18 TV LAND 512 19 A&E NETWORK 496 20 BRAVO 487 21 FX 452 22 AMC 450 23 WETV 402 24 GSN 393 25 FREEFORM 391 26 SYFY 390 27 PARAMOUNT 389 28 ADULT SWIM 379 29 NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC 375 30 NICK-AT-NITE 350 31 ANIMAL PLANET 329 32 BLACK ENTERTAINMENT TV 328 33 TRAVEL CHANNEL 322 34 ESPN2 303 35 MTV 292 36 COMEDY CENTRAL 291 37 FOX SPORTS 1 284 38 NFL NETWORK 280 39 NBC SPORTS NETWORK 274 39 OXYGEN MEDIA 274 41 E! 264 42 DISNEY JUNIOR 253 43 CMT 232 44 HLN 231 45 LIFETIME MOVIE NETWORK 227 46 DISNEY CHANNEL 226 47 NICK JR 225 48 VH1 220 49 SCIENCE 212 50 SUNDANCE TV 209 51 CNBC 206 52 NAT GEO WILD 204 53 OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK 202 54 FETV 199 55 BBC-AMERICA 197 56 HBO PRIME 196 57 IFC TV 195 58 MOTOR TREND 194 59 FXX 191 60 NEWSMAX TV 186 61 TRUTV 185 62 THE WEATHER CHANNEL 176 63 TUDN 174 64 THE CARTOON NETWORK 173 65 DIY NETWORK 168 66 POP 154 67 COOKING CHANNEL 116 68 REELZCHANNEL 111 68 UP 111 70 MLB NETWORK 107 71 GOLF CHANNEL 106 72 GALAVISION 105 73 HALLMARK DRAMA 101 73 TV ONE 101 75 SMITHSONIAN 100 76 SHOWTIME PRIME 95 77 FX MOVIE CHANNEL 88 78 FYI 84 79 NBA-TV 83 80 DISNEY XD 80 81 BOOMERANG 76 82 VICE 74 83 AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL 71 84 UNIVERSO 67 85 NICKTOONS 66 86 DESTINATION AMERICA 63 87 GAC FAMILY 61 88 OVATION 60 89 BIG TEN NETWORK 59 90 STARZ PRIMARY 58 91 DISCOVERY EN ESPANOL 56 92 RFD-TV 55 92 STARZ ENCORE PRIMARY 55 94 ESPNU 54 95 FOX BUSINESS NETWORK 51 95 MTV2 51 97 TENNIS CHANNEL 50 98 FOX DEPORTES 44 99 AXS TV 43 100 DISCOVERY FAMILY CHANNEL 41 101 LOGO 40 102 NEWSNATION 39 103 TEENNICK 35 104 BET HER 34 104 UNIVERSAL KIDS 34 106 DISCOVERY FAMILIA 33 106 DISCOVERY LIFE CHANNEL 33 108 MAXPRIME 27 109 ESPN DEPORTES 26 110 OLYMPIC CHANNEL 23 110 THE COWBOY CHANNEL 23 112 BABY FIRST TV 21 112 FOX SPORTS 2 21 114 CNN EN ESPANOL 15 115 FUSE 13 115 JUSTICE CENTRAL 13 117 CLEO TV 8 117 PURSUIT CHANNEL 8 119 ACCUWEATHER 7 120 BEIN SPORT ESPANOL 6 120 NEWSY 6 122 BLACK NEWS CHANNEL 4 122 COMEDY.TV 4 124 BEIN SPORT 3

Fox News Channel was also No. 1 in terms of total-day (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) viewers, marking the sixth straight year the conservative-leaning news channel topped all of cable in both primetime and the 24-hour day. The rest of the Top 10 in all-day programming were, in order: MSNBC, CNN, ESPN, HGTV, Hallmark Channel, ID, Food Network, TNT and INSP.

In terms of adults 18-49, here’s how the Top 10 stacks up in primetime: