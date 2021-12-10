All 25 (So Far) 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movies Ranked by Ratings

December 10, 2021

Hallmark is dominating the cable competition with its annual ”Countdown to Christmas“
Hallmark Channel’s 2021 “Countdown to Christmas,” which launched on Oct. 22, is beating down the competition — and not just among women. (But yes, particularly among women.)

This is the sixth consecutive year that Hallmark’s holiday programming strategy has made the Crown Media channel’s crown jewel the most-watched fourth-quarter entertainment cable network (so, no news or sports) among women 25-54, which is its key demo. Hallmark Channel is No. 1 this quarter among women 18 and over and in terms of total viewers (a Nielsen demo that counts everyone age 2 or older).

