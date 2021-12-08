Ratings: ABC’s ‘Facts of Life’/‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Sheds 1 Million Viewers From Last ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’

But ABC still topped Tuesday primetime ratings

From 8-9:30 p.m., the special drew an average of 4.6 million viewers. That’s down from the 5.8 million viewers that tuned in for the December 2019 version.

Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” returned Tuesday with the third iteration of ABC’s sitcom-reenactment special, featuring episodes of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes.”

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience” was a pretty huge ratings hit the first time around, topping 10 million total viewers with re-created episodes of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” The May 2019 event was such a success that ABC decided to run it back in time for the holidays. That one, which featured episodes of “Good Times” and “All in the Family,” came in shy of 6 million viewers, however.

Those first two iterations drew a combined 22.1 million total viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing, and reached 36 million total viewers across all linear and digital platforms, according to ABC.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.6 and second in viewers with 4.4 million.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.5 and first in viewers with 5.9 million.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and in viewers with 2 million.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in viewers with 499,000.

More to come…