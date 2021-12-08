LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE - Emmy® Award-winning “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” makes its highly anticipated return with a third iteration, featuring live reenactments of the hit series “The Facts of Life,” created by Dick Clair and Jenna McMahon, and “Diff’rent Strokes,” created by Bernie Kukoff and Jeff Harris. “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’” premieres TUESDAY, DEC. 7 (8:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) KATHRYN HAHN, GABRIELLE UNION, ALLISON TOLMAN

Ratings: ABC’s ‘Facts of Life’/‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Sheds 1 Million Viewers From Last ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’

by and | December 8, 2021 @ 9:04 AM

But ABC still topped Tuesday primetime ratings

Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” returned Tuesday with the third iteration of ABC’s sitcom-reenactment special, featuring episodes of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes.”

From 8-9:30 p.m., the special drew an average of 4.6 million viewers. That’s down from the 5.8 million viewers that tuned in for the December 2019 version.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

