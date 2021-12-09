chicago finales

NBC

Ratings: ‘Chicago’ Fall Finales Win Wednesday for NBC

by | December 9, 2021 @ 9:31 AM

But CBS’ ”Survivor“ and Fox’s ”The Masked Singer“ were higher rated individually

NBC’s “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago PD” aired their fall finales Wednesday night. Each of them put up a 0.7 rating in the key demo of adults 18-49.

Though CBS’ “Survivor” and Fox’s “The Masked Singer” were higher rated individually, that consistency across NBC’s primetime was what won the night.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

