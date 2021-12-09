Ratings: ‘Chicago’ Fall Finales Win Wednesday for NBC

But CBS’ ”Survivor“ and Fox’s ”The Masked Singer“ were higher rated individually

Though CBS’ “Survivor” and Fox’s “The Masked Singer” were higher rated individually, that consistency across NBC’s primetime was what won the night.

NBC’s “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago PD” aired their fall finales Wednesday night. Each of them put up a 0.7 rating in the key demo of adults 18-49.

ABC basically bowed out of the race, airing all repeats on Wednesday.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. We already know what each of the “Chicago” shows got in the demo, but in terms of total viewers, primetime broke down like this:

8 p.m.: 6.4 million (“Med”)

9 p.m.: 6.6 million (“Fire”)

10 p.m.: 5.5 million (“PD”)

CBS and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.9 million, Fox was third with 3.1 million.

For CBS, “Survivor” at 8 earned a 0.9 rating and 5.5 million total viewers. At 9, “Tough as Nails” had a 0.4 rating and 2.8 million total viewers. “CSI: Vegas” at 10 got a 0.4 rating and 3.5 million total viewers.

For Fox, “The Masked Singer” at 8 drew a 0.8 rating and 4.2 million total viewers. Find out who was eliminated from the celebrity singing competition last night here. At 9, the “Alter Ego” Season 1 finale managed a 0.3 rating and 2 million total viewers.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1.6 million, airing all reruns. The lineup was “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” “Toy Story That Time Forgot,” “The Conners,” “Home Economics” and “The Chase.”

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 735,000. Those were the averages of special “Christmas Around the World.”