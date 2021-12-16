ABC/Disney

Can ‘The Goldbergs’ Survive Jeff Garlin’s Ouster – and Sinking Ratings?

by and | December 16, 2021 @ 5:25 PM

Recently fired star didn’t think ABC sitcom would make Season 10 with or without him

“The Goldbergs” is down a Goldberg following this week’s firing of TV dad Jeff Garlin, which leaves the future of ABC’s long-running comedy in perilous shape.

Garlin had been part of the show’s main cast from its 2013 premiere through its ongoing ninth season, playing Murray Goldberg, father of the Goldberg family. It’s not currently known how the show will deal with the actor’s sudden absence. The cast and crew were informed of the decision to part ways with Garlin on Wednesday afternoon.



Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

