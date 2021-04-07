‘The Goldbergs’ Pays Tribute to Late Star George Segal (Video)

George Segal’s final episode of “The Goldbergs” aired Wednesday night, followed by a short tribute to the late actor, who co-starred on the ABC comedy for the last eight seasons.

The 45-second compilation of some of Segal’s memorable scenes from the show was accompanied by the message, “We will miss you, George.” Segal died last month at the age of 87 due to complications from bypass surgery.

Segal was a series regular on “The Goldbergs” since its debut in 2013, playing Albert “Pops” Solomon, the Goldberg family’s eccentric but lovable grandfather. He starred alongside Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner and Jeff Garlin.

George Segal, Venerated 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' and 'The Goldbergs' Actor, Dies at 87

The Sony-produced series previously honored Segal with a card at the end of the March 24 episode, and the show’s producers released a statement at the time remembering the actor as “kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny.”

“George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years,” the statement said.

Here is the full description for Wednesday’s episode, titled “Couple Off,” written by Annie Mebane and directed by Lea Thompson:

When Barry and Joanne crash Erica and Geoff’s peaceful weekend camping trip, they end up in a competition to see who is the better couple, causing some unexpected shifts in relationships. After learning that Brea thinks Adam has an easy, privileged life, Adam seeks to prove her wrong by getting a job but quickly learns she might be right.

Guest starring is Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Beth Triffon as Joanne Schwartz, Zach Callison as Corbett and Zane Emory as JC Spink. “Couple Off” was written by Annie Mebane and directed by Lea Thompson.