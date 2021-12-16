masked singer survivor finales ratings mr mayor

Fox/NBC/CBS

Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ and ‘Survivor’ Season Finales Smash NBC Holiday Specials

by | December 16, 2021 @ 9:41 AM

The CW’s annual ”Jingle Ball“ added some viewers from last year

Season finales for “Survivor” and “The Masked Singer” dominated primetime on Wednesday, when NBC tried out holiday specials of sitcoms “Young Rock,” “Kenan” and “The Mayor.” Didn’t work.

ABC saw the writing on the wall and just aired reruns. The CW’s “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021” actually added a few viewers from last year, which was roughed up by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

