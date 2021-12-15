Grand Crew - Episode Pilot

NBC

Ratings: NBC’s ‘Grand Crew’ Doesn’t Have a Grand Debut Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Finale

by and | December 15, 2021 @ 10:29 AM

CBS had Tuesday’s most viewers

NBC’s “Grand Crew” has a pretty un-grand series premiere on Tuesday. And then the new comedy’s second episode performed even worse, despite serving as the lead-in to the Season 21 finale of “The Voice.”

In primetime averages, NBC and CBS tied for first place among adults 18-49. CBS pulled away in terms of total viewers.

