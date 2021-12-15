Ratings: NBC’s ‘Grand Crew’ Doesn’t Have a Grand Debut Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Finale

CBS had Tuesday’s most viewers

In primetime averages, NBC and CBS tied for first place among adults 18-49. CBS pulled away in terms of total viewers.

NBC’s “Grand Crew” has a pretty un-grand series premiere on Tuesday. And then the new comedy’s second episode performed even worse, despite serving as the lead-in to the Season 21 finale of “The Voice.”

ABC might have made it a three-way tie key demo, if not for another poor performance from “Queens.”

CBS and NBC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.6 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 6.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. NBC was second in total viewers with 5.2 million.

For CBS, “FBI” at 8 received a 0.7 and 8.1 million viewers. At 8, “FBI: Most Wanted” landed a 0.7 and 6.7 million viewers. A repeat followed.

For NBC, the series premiere of comedy “Grand Crew” at 8 settled for a 0.4 and 2.3 million viewers. A second episode of the sitcom at 8:30 managed a 0.3 and 1.7 million viewers. From 9-11, “The Voice” Season 21 finale scored a 0.7 and 6.8 million viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 2.5 million. At 8, the two-hour “The Bachelorette” posted a 0.6 and 3.1 million viewers. At 10, “Queens” ended the night with a 0.2 and 1.1 million viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1.3 million. A holiday special of singing competition “I Can See Your Voice” at 8 got a 0.3 and 1.8 million viewers. At 9, “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation” settled for a 0.2 and 946,000 viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 525,000. A new episode of “The Flash” at 8 kicked things off with a 0.2 and 725,000 viewers. The 100th episode of “Riverdale” at 9 closed primetime with a 0.1 and 325,000 viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.