AMERICAN AUTO -- "Pilot" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jon Barinholtz as Wesley, Tye White as Jack -- (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

Ratings: NBC’s ‘American Auto’ Series Premiere Pumps the Brakes After ‘The Voice’

by | December 14, 2021 @ 9:22 AM

ABC wins anyway with ”Monday Night Football“

NBC couldn’t keep its foot on the gas pedal after Monday’s “The Voice” Season 21 performance finale, which drew a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.1 million total viewers. New comedy series “American Auto” settled for a 0.4 rating in the key demo and 3 million total viewers. A second episode of the freshman sitcom slipped to a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

No matter, ABC won primetime anyway by simulcasting “Monday Night Football” alongside sister cable channel ESPN.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

