Ratings: NBC’s ‘American Auto’ Series Premiere Pumps the Brakes After ‘The Voice’

ABC wins anyway with ”Monday Night Football“

NBC couldn’t keep its foot on the gas pedal after Monday’s “The Voice” Season 21 performance finale, which drew a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.1 million total viewers. New comedy series “American Auto” settled for a 0.4 rating in the key demo and 3 million total viewers. A second episode of the freshman sitcom slipped to a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those were the averages of the Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals NFL game.

The Rams beat the Cardinals 30-23.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.6 and in total viewers with 5.5 million. “The Voice” aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The pair of “American Auto” episodes filled the 10 o’clock hour. We’ll get the winner of “The Voice” Season 21 Tuesday night.

CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3. CBS was third in total viewers with 3.2 million, Fox was fourth with 1.1 million.

CBS aired all reruns — “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” — last night. Fox filled its entire two-hour primetime (Fox and The CW do not nationally program the 10 o’clock hour, CBS, NBC and ABC do) with “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip.”

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 546,000. “All American” at 8 had a 0.2 rating and 703,000 total viewers. At 9, “4400” got a 0.1 rating and 389,000 total viewers.

That “All American” episode was the series most-watched one since the previous season’s finale.

We do not yet have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.