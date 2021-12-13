‘Miss Universe’ Drops 30% in Viewers From 2019’s Pageant on Fox

2020 event aired on FYI, not Fox

The 2020 Miss Universe pageant ended up airing on FYI after Fox backed out due to COVID-19 uncertainties.

The 2021 Miss Universe pageant drew 2.7 million total viewers on Fox, which put the network in last place among the Big 4 broadcasters. That is down 30% from the 3.8 million viewers the 2019 pageant, Fox’s last one, averaged. Like Sunday night’s event, that one also went up against NFL football.

Fox was third in primetime ratings among adults 18-49 on Sunday, when NBC and “Sunday Night Football” dominated. Due to the nature of live sports, the below numbers for NBC and CBS should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

NBC was first in ratings with a 3.3 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 12.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those were the averages of the 90-minute pregame show, “Football Night in America,” and the Green Bay Packers victory over NFC North foe the Chicago Beats.

CBS was second in ratings with a 1.5 and in total viewers with 9 million. Following a football overrun, “60 Minutes” scored a 1.2 rating and 8.2 million total viewers. At 9, CBS’ original holiday movie “A Christmas Proposal” had a 0.4 rating and 4.2 million total viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.5 and fourth in total viewers with 2.7 million. Those were the pageant’s averages.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and third in total viewers with 2.9 million. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 had a 0.4 rating and 4.1 million total viewers At 8, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” got a 0.3 rating and 3.2 million total viewers. At 9, “Supermarket Sweep” received a 0.3 rating and 1.9 million total viewers. “The Rookie” closed out primetime with a 0.3 rating and 2.6 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 335,000. “Legends of the Hidden Temple” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 202,000 total viewers. At 9, a special, “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021,” settled for a 0.0 rating and 286,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.