70th Miss Universe Competition

Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images

‘Miss Universe’ Drops 30% in Viewers From 2019’s Pageant on Fox

by | December 13, 2021 @ 9:33 AM

2020 event aired on FYI, not Fox

The 2021 Miss Universe pageant drew 2.7 million total viewers on Fox, which put the network in last place among the Big 4 broadcasters. That is down 30% from the 3.8 million viewers the 2019 pageant, Fox’s last one, averaged. Like Sunday night’s event, that one also went up against NFL football.

The 2020 Miss Universe pageant ended up airing on FYI after Fox backed out due to COVID-19 uncertainties.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

