Ratings: NBC Is Last in Big 4 Viewers With ‘Blacklist’ Fall Finale, ‘SVU’-‘Organized Crime’ Crossover

Fox dominates with football

NBC aired the fall finale of “The Blacklist” on Thursday night, as well as the latest “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime’ crossover. Unfortunately, those didn’t really perform — especially in terms of total viewers (and especially “The Blacklist”).

Due to the nature of live sports, the below early Nielsen numbers for Fox are inflated. In the game, the Minnesota Vikings staved off a big comeback attempt from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Minnesota won 36-28.

Fox was first in ratings with a 2.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 9.9 million, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.5, but fourth in total viewers with 3.2 million. “The Blacklist” at 8 p.m. had a 0.3 rating and 2.8 million total viewers. At 9, the “SVU” episode of the “Law & Order” crossover received a 0.5 rating and 3.4 million total viewers. The “Organized Crime” episode at 10 put up a 0.6 rating and 3.4 million total viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.9 million, ABC was third with 3.3 million.

For CBS, “Young Sheldon” at 8 drew a 0.6 rating and 6.8 million total viewers. At 8:30, “United States of Al” had a 0.4 rating and 4.9 million total viewers. “Ghosts” at 9 scared up a 0.5 rating and 5.6 million total viewers. At 9:30, “B Positive” got a 0.4 rating and 4.2 million total viewers. “Bull” at 10 received a 0.3 rating and 3.8 million total viewers.

For ABC, “Station 19” at 8 had a 0.5 rating and 3.9 million total viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” got a 0.5 rating and 3.5 million total viewers. “Big Sky” at 10 received a 0.3 rating and 2.4 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 668,000. “Walker” at 8 had a 0.2 rating and 984,000 total viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.1 rating and 351,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.