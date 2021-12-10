the blacklist law and order svu organized crime fall finales

NBC

Ratings: NBC Is Last in Big 4 Viewers With ‘Blacklist’ Fall Finale, ‘SVU’-‘Organized Crime’ Crossover

by | December 10, 2021 @ 9:20 AM

Fox dominates with football

NBC aired the fall finale of “The Blacklist” on Thursday night, as well as the latest “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime’ crossover. Unfortunately, those didn’t really perform — especially in terms of total viewers (and especially “The Blacklist”).

Fox easily won primetime with its “Thursday Night Football” game.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

