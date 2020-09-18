Go Pro Today

CNN’s Biden Town Hall Fails to Bring in More Viewers Than Fox News

Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” took in more total average viewers and key-demo viewers than the CNN event with Biden

| September 18, 2020 @ 11:43 AM Last Updated: September 18, 2020 @ 11:52 AM
biden

Getty Images

Fox News outpaced CNN in Thursday night ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research, in spite of CNN’s airing a town hall with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In the 8 p.m. ET hour until 9:15, CNN brought in 3.328 million total average viewers, of whom 716,000 were in the advertiser coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.

In that time period, which includes the 8 p.m. ET show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox News brought in 4.629 million total average viewers. Of those, 774,000 were in the key age demo.

Also Read: Cable News Ratings: Fox News' Afternoon Show 'The Five' Beats CNN, MSNBC Primetime

At that time, MSNBC saw 2.048 million total average viewers and 352,000 demo viewers.

When the town hall concluded at 9:15, CNN switched over to “Cuomo Prime Time.” Fox News alternated between President Donald Trump’s Wisconsin rally during “Hannity,” with Sean Hannity cuting in periodically to offer commentary. At 10, Laura Ingraham’s “Ingraham Angle” came on, offering the same mix of live rally coverage and intermittent commentary.

From 9:15 to 10:30, Fox News drew 4.400 million total average viewers and 732,000 demo viewers. CNN pulled in 2.196 million viewers on average, of whom 492,000 were in the demo.

MSNBC beat CNN in total average viewers at that time — pulling in an average of 2.927 million — but not in the demo, where MSNBC saw 428,000. MSNBC did not run Trump’s Wisconsin event during “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell.”

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • The Rock Kevin Hart Brian Cox covid Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Antonio Banderas Getty Images
  • Brian Cox Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart Getty Images
  • Dwayne Johnson Getty
  • Tiffany Haddish Getty
  • Michael Rooker Suicide Squad Getty
1 of 84

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Brian Cox are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content