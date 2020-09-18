CNN’s Biden Town Hall Fails to Bring in More Viewers Than Fox News

Fox News outpaced CNN in Thursday night ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research, in spite of CNN’s airing a town hall with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In the 8 p.m. ET hour until 9:15, CNN brought in 3.328 million total average viewers, of whom 716,000 were in the advertiser coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.

In that time period, which includes the 8 p.m. ET show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox News brought in 4.629 million total average viewers. Of those, 774,000 were in the key age demo.

At that time, MSNBC saw 2.048 million total average viewers and 352,000 demo viewers.

When the town hall concluded at 9:15, CNN switched over to “Cuomo Prime Time.” Fox News alternated between President Donald Trump’s Wisconsin rally during “Hannity,” with Sean Hannity cuting in periodically to offer commentary. At 10, Laura Ingraham’s “Ingraham Angle” came on, offering the same mix of live rally coverage and intermittent commentary.

From 9:15 to 10:30, Fox News drew 4.400 million total average viewers and 732,000 demo viewers. CNN pulled in 2.196 million viewers on average, of whom 492,000 were in the demo.

MSNBC beat CNN in total average viewers at that time — pulling in an average of 2.927 million — but not in the demo, where MSNBC saw 428,000. MSNBC did not run Trump’s Wisconsin event during “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell.”