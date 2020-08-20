In ratings for the third night of the Democratic National Convention, MSNBC continued to dominate total viewers while CNN continued to pull the most in the key age demo

MSNBC continued its commanding lead in total viewership for the third night of the Democratic National Convention, beating CNN and Fox News for the third night Wednesday as former president Barack Obama addressed viewers.

According to Nielsen Media Research, from 10 p.m. ET to 11:15 p.m. ET, the time when all three of the cable news networks were covering the convention live, MSNBC brought in about 6.5 million average total viewers. CNN was in second place with 5.8 million average viewers and Fox News grabbed 2.2 million on average.

Comparatively, on Tuesday night, MSNBC brought in an average of 5.4 million, CNN took in an average of 4.3 million and Fox News saw 2.2 million.

In the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54, CNN continued its own winning streak for the week, nabbing 1.7 million. MSNBC had about 1.3 million viewers in the demo while Fox News had around 480,000.

Also for the third night, Fox News beat CBS News, pulling more than the broadcast network, which had nearly 2 million average viewers. With 533,000 viewers between 25 and 54, CBS did beat Fox News in the key demo.

Beyond the speech from Obama, viewers of Wednesday’s various broadcasts also saw Sen. Kamala Harris accept the nomination to be Joe Biden’s running mate as well as a tribute to victims of gun violence, a call for gun control and the stories of undocumented immigrants and their families. Billie Eilish performed as well.