Barack Obama

Getty Images

MSNBC Continues Ratings Lead Over Cable Competitors for Third Night of DNC

by | August 20, 2020 @ 11:34 AM

In ratings for the third night of the Democratic National Convention, MSNBC continued to dominate total viewers while CNN continued to pull the most in the key age demo

MSNBC continued its commanding lead in total viewership for the third night of the Democratic National Convention, beating CNN and Fox News for the third night Wednesday as former president Barack Obama addressed viewers.

According to Nielsen Media Research, from 10 p.m. ET to 11:15 p.m. ET, the time when all three of the cable news networks were covering the convention live, MSNBC brought in about 6.5 million average total viewers. CNN was in second place with 5.8 million average viewers and Fox News grabbed 2.2 million on average.

Comparatively, on Tuesday night, MSNBC brought in an average of 5.4 million, CNN took in an average of 4.3 million and Fox News saw 2.2 million.

Also Read: DNC Night 3: Kamala Harris' Historic Speech, Stories From Victims of Gun Violence, and 5 More Highlights

In the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54, CNN continued its own winning streak for the week, nabbing 1.7 million. MSNBC had about 1.3 million viewers in the demo while Fox News had around 480,000.

Also for the third night, Fox News beat CBS News, pulling more than the broadcast network, which had nearly 2 million average viewers. With 533,000 viewers between 25 and 54, CBS did beat Fox News in the key demo.

Beyond the speech from Obama, viewers of Wednesday’s various broadcasts also saw Sen. Kamala Harris accept the nomination to be Joe Biden’s running mate as well as a tribute to victims of gun violence, a call for gun control and the stories of undocumented immigrants and their families. Billie Eilish performed as well.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • Daniel Dae Kim Idris Elba Mel Gibson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
  • Lena Dunham
  • Peter Thomas RHOA Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Alyssa Milano Getty Images
  • Antonio Banderas Getty Images
  • Brian Cox Getty Images
1 of 80

Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Lindsey Ellefson

Lindsey Ellefson

Media reporter • lindsey.ellefson@thewrap.com • Twitter: @ellefs0n

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Dummy Reno 911 Flipped Survive Quibi

How Quibi Overcame a Rocky Start to Dominate Emmy Nominations in Short-Form Categories
Sarah Cooper

TikTok Star Sarah Cooper to Develop CBS Comedy Based on Her Book ‘How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings’
trump tweet twitter storm

As #TrumpMeltdown Trends, President Falsely Claims Twitter Executives Decide Trends
kamala harris dnc big brother

NBC Wins Wednesday’s DNC Hour – but Not All of Primetime – in Broadcast TV Ratings
Streaming

Streaming Time Almost Doubles as Viewers Flock to Netflix, Hulu During Pandemic | Chart
how to stream fox news coverage of the 2020 democratic national convention (2)

How to Watch Fox News’ Coverage of the Democratic National Convention Live Online
msnbc logo how to stream watch democratic national convention 2020 nbc news joe biden

How to Watch MSNBC’s Coverage of the Democratic National Convention Live Online
cnn logo how to stream cnn democratic national convention coverage joe biden 2020

How to Watch CNN’s Democratic National Convention Coverage Live Online
Donald Trump tweet Barack Obama Joe Biden DNC

Donald Trump Freaks Out on Twitter During Obama’s DNC Speech
Kamala Harris

DNC Night 3: Kamala Harris’ Historic Speech, Stories From Victims of Gun Violence, and 5 More Highlights
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris Accepts Dem Nomination: ‘We Can Do Better and Deserve So Much More’ (Video)
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE