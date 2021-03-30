Mika Brzezinski

MSNBC

MSNBC Ekes Out First Quarterly Win in Total-Day Viewers, But Fox News Wins All of March

by | March 30, 2021 @ 11:29 AM

FNC also wins primetime for the quarter

MSNBC eked out a narrow victory over its cable rivals in total day viewers in the first quarter for the first time ever. The win was close: MSNBC averaged 1.38 million viewers while CNN averaged 1.36 million and Fox News averaged 1.34 million.

As a result, MSNBC’s total-day quarterly ratings beat Fox News’ for the first time since 2001 — though Fox News mounted a comeback for the month of March (more on that below).

Lindsey Ellefson

Lindsey Ellefson

Media reporter • lindsey.ellefson@thewrap.com • Twitter: @ellefs0n

