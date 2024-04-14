Michael Che spent much of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament making fun of the sport on Weekend Update, a fact that Iowa superstar and projected WNBA draft first pick Caitlin Clark didn’t let him forget when she showed up in a surprise appearance on “SNL” this week.

Before her arrival, Che made a joke at Clark’s expense. He told the audience that the University of Iowa will retire Clark’s jersey — and replace it with an apron.

The joke was met with both laughter and groans of disappointment, which prompted Che to look around before he added, “Well, the WNBA draft is this Monday, and Iowa star Caitlin Clark is expected to be the number one pick. Here to comment is… Caitlin Clark.”

Che shared faux mortification and surprise at Clark turning up at the news desk alongside him. The point guard wasted no time firing back.

After Che noted that he’s a fan, Clark responded, “Really, Michael? Because I heard that little apron joke you did.” After Che said “we’re just having fun,” Clark continued, “You make a lot of jokes about women’s sports, don’t you, Michael?”

Che defended himself, adding, “I wouldn’t say a lot…” as cohost Colin Jost threw his partner under the bus, saying, “Yeah, no, it’s definitely a lot. I actually sort of made a supercut, take a look.” Jost then played footage of multiple jokes Che has made at the expense of Clark and women’s sports in general.

Clark thanked Jost for the receipts, which prompted him to point out, “Unlike Che, I support women.”

Che cut in, telling Clark, “Hold on, I think you’re a great basketball player. I can’t play like you do.” Clark agreed, and replied, “And obviously, I can’t tell jokes like you do… but I did write some jokes, and it would mean a lot to me if you read some of them, just right over there on the cards.”

Che then turned to the camera and began to read Clark’s purported jokes, in a moment reminiscent of Che and Jost’s annual tradition of writing jokes for each other to read. “The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday’s draft. A reminder that Indiana Fever is a WNBA team, and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University.”

“See!” Clark called out as the audience cheered. “That’s a good joke!”

Che continued with another after he asked, “You really wrote these yourself?”

“Netflix’s top new show is ‘Ripley,’ featuring an eerie, unsettling performance by actor Andrew Scott,” he read. “Critics say it’s the hardest thing to watch on Netflix since Michael Che’s special ‘Shame the Devil.’”

Che seemed to be particularly taken with the shot at his own comedy special. He continued with another Clark quip, saying, “This year Caitlin Clark broke the record for 3 pointers in a single season, and I have three pointers for Michael Che. 1) Be, 2) Funnier, 3) Dumbass.”

The pair exchanged thank yous and Che told Clark he has high hopes for her first season.

Of her WNBA debut, Clark turned to the camera and in a warm, more serious note, shared, “I’m sure it will be a big first step for me, but it’s just one step for the WNBA. Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley, and my basketball hero, Maya Moore. These are the women who kicked down the door so I could walk inside.”

“So I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation… and Michael, since you’re such a big fan,” she added as she pulled out a prop, “I brought you a souvenir. It’s an apron signed by me.” She handed him the shiny pink apron, which Che joked he would give to his girlfriend. Clark shot back, “You don’t have a girlfriend, Michael.”

Clark is widely expected to be the first overall pick at the WNBA draft on Monday night. Her success at the University of Iowa has spurred a spike in viewership for women’s collegiate basketball, along with an overall buzz that the sport has not enjoyed in years.

Former and current WNBA players have also weighed in on Clark’s potential success in the league. While it’s generally agreed that she is an enormous talent, several league veterans have wisely commented that she, like all rookies, will have to make adjustments as she moves into the WNBA. Swoopes, who was the No. 5 pick at the first draft in 1997, made waves with criticism of Clark in January.

Watch the “SNL” Weekend Update segment, featuring Caitlin Clark, in the video above.