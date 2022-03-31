Caitlyn Jenner Joins Fox News as a Contributor

Caitlyn Jenner is now a contributor at Fox News. The former Olympian will make her first appearance on “Hannity” Thursday night.

As a contributor, Jenner is expected to offer commentary and analysis for programs across Fox News Media platforms.

“I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people,” Jenner said in a statement.

In a statement of her own, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said: “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

While her role as a contributor is new, Jenner has made various appearances on the network over the last several years. Earlier this month, she discussed transgender athletes on “America Reports.”

Jenner has been a household name for decades.

Prior to joining Fox News, Jenner ran for Governor in California last year during a recall election, however the recall (of Gavin Newsom) failed.

The longtime Republican supported Donald Trump in his 2016 bid for the White House, but publicly split with him in 2017 when he announced he was banning transgender individuals from serving in the Military. Jenner came out as transgender in 2015.