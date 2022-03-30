A docuseries called “Legends & Lies” that Kelsey Grammer will narrate is among three new series in Fox Business News’ primetime programming lineup, which kicks off off April 25. “How America Works with Mike Rowe,” which launched in September, will return for a second season, the network said Wednesday

“Legends & Lies” features dramatic recreations about historic events, including the founding of America, the Wild West, and the Civil War. Additional new series are “My Dream Car,” hosted by Danielle Trotta, and “Billion Dollar Idea” with Ben Weiss.

Rowe hosts, narrates and executive produces “How America Works,” which takes an in-depth look at the unsung heroes of the nation’s workforce. Season one was the highest-rated Monday in the time slot for the year in the 25-54 demo.

Other returning shows include Stuart-Varney-hosted “American Built,” which will visit landmarks including Mount Rushmore, Fenway Park, and the Guggenheim Museum this season; “Mansion Global” hosted by Kacie McDonnell, and “American Dream Home” hosted by Cheryl Casone.

Lauren Petterson, president of the network, said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to debut an all-new season of FBN Prime, showcasing the many inspirational stories behind some of America’s most successful businesses and innovations.”