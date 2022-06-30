We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro to Develop New Series, Holiday Specials for A+E Networks

He and his family will also be the stars of a new Lifetime movie

| June 30, 2022 @ 9:00 AM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Chef Buddy Valastro poses for a photo during a cooking demonstration during the Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances during Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One at Pier 76 on October 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

A+E Networks has made a deal with the cake boss.

Buddy Valastro has struck a a multi-platform creative partnership with the network that will include more than 60 hours of original programming. The pastry chef will develop several new series and holiday specials produced by A+E’s factual division, Six West Media, in association with Cakehouse Media.

Valastro and his family will also star in an upcoming holiday movie for Lifetime.

“Our partnership with A+E is everything my family and I were looking for in a home on television – a media company with worldwide reach and distribution and thoughtful creative partners who can execute our shared vision from development to broadcast,” Valastro said in a statement. “I look forward to a long and successful collaboration with the incredible team at A+E and to bringing audiences the shows they crave, as we continue to grow as a business and a family.”  

Alex Guarnaschelli’s ‘Alex vs America’ Gets July Premiere Date on Food Network (Exclusive)
Also Read:
Alex Guarnaschelli’s ‘Alex vs America’ Gets July Premiere Date on Food Network (Exclusive)

Valastro will serve as an executive producer on all projects, which will be produced for A+E Networks portfolio of brands and distributed worldwide by A+E.   

In a statement of his own, Rob Sharenow, president of Programming for A+E Networks, said: “Buddy is not only a powerhouse in the culinary world, he is an incredible talent who shares our passion to create the type of quality content that has made A+E Networks a leader in factual entertainment. Buddy will bolster A+E Networks’ industry-leading lifestyle genre catalogue as a bona fide star with a tremendous fanbase. The fact that he is a passionate creative partner is icing on the cake.” 

Valastro and his family became pioneers of the custom cake movement, highlighting their family-owned business Carlo’s Bakery in 14 seasons of “Cake Boss” on TLC. The bakery now has 12 locations nationally and numerous Cake ATM locations in North America.

Michael Symon to Lead Food Network Series ‘BBQ USA’ (Exclusive)
Also Read:
Michael Symon to Lead Food Network Series ‘BBQ USA’ (Exclusive)

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP