A+E Networks has made a deal with the cake boss.

Buddy Valastro has struck a a multi-platform creative partnership with the network that will include more than 60 hours of original programming. The pastry chef will develop several new series and holiday specials produced by A+E’s factual division, Six West Media, in association with Cakehouse Media.

Valastro and his family will also star in an upcoming holiday movie for Lifetime.

“Our partnership with A+E is everything my family and I were looking for in a home on television – a media company with worldwide reach and distribution and thoughtful creative partners who can execute our shared vision from development to broadcast,” Valastro said in a statement. “I look forward to a long and successful collaboration with the incredible team at A+E and to bringing audiences the shows they crave, as we continue to grow as a business and a family.”

Valastro will serve as an executive producer on all projects, which will be produced for A+E Networks portfolio of brands and distributed worldwide by A+E.

In a statement of his own, Rob Sharenow, president of Programming for A+E Networks, said: “Buddy is not only a powerhouse in the culinary world, he is an incredible talent who shares our passion to create the type of quality content that has made A+E Networks a leader in factual entertainment. Buddy will bolster A+E Networks’ industry-leading lifestyle genre catalogue as a bona fide star with a tremendous fanbase. The fact that he is a passionate creative partner is icing on the cake.”

Valastro and his family became pioneers of the custom cake movement, highlighting their family-owned business Carlo’s Bakery in 14 seasons of “Cake Boss” on TLC. The bakery now has 12 locations nationally and numerous Cake ATM locations in North America.